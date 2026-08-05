Islam Sanctifies Men’s Basest and Most Evil Instincts

Catherine Salgado | 11:35 AM on August 05, 2026
AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi

Both the incredible power and the terrifying threat of Islam are that it takes the most base, the most perverted, and the most violent instincts and vices in man and claims they are holy.

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Jihad, sex slavery, domestic abuse, pedophilia, honor killings, serial polygamy, torture, genocide, religious persecution, political tyranny — the list of crimes that Islamic sacred texts encourage and call holy could go on and on. Islam so obviously made every country it took over much worse, it is so obviously a force for evil, that we might wonder why it has been so popular and successful in much of the world. That is precisely because it turns sins into virtues. It is still mystifying why any women would be attracted to Islam, but the fact that many cruel, greedy, lustful, and barbaric men find it attractive is completely understandable.

You can read numerous verses from Islamic sacred texts dealing with the evils I listed above at this link. They include, “The Prophet wrote the (marriage contract) with Aisha while she was six years old and consummated his marriage with her while she was nine years old and she remained with him for nine years (i.e. till his death).” (Bukhari 7.62.88) And also: “Abu Huraira reported Allah’s Messenger (may peace be upon him) as saying: The last hour would not come unless the Muslims will fight against the Jews and the Muslims would kill them …” (Sahih Muslim 6985)

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Dan Burmawi, a former Muslim and best-selling author, discussed this exact core corruption in Islam recently. Having experienced the propaganda firsthand, he has particular insight. “Man’s desire to dominate women? Islam codifies it. Veiling, polygamy, child marriage, testimony worth half a man’s, all justified as God’s will,” Burmawi wrote. “The tribal impulse of ‘my group over yours’? Islam raises it to the level of theology: believers vs. infidels, the ummah against the world. The lust for supremacy and conquest? Islam call it jihad and makes it a religious demand.” In fact, jihad is the shortcut to paradise. Talk about a religion designed for barbarians.

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Burmawi continued, “The primal rage at dissent? Islam turns it into law: apostasy punishable by death. Man’s lust for unlimited sex? Islam provides it: four wives, temporary marriages, concubines, sex slaves, and the promise of virgins in paradise. This is why Islam went global. It spread because it indulged what was already animal in humans. It is like pornography, irresistible to the flesh, destructive to the soul.”

Islam, he emphasized, “thrives because it removes all discipline from sexuality, power and ego. It appeals to the raw, the unrefined, the barbaric impulse in man, and calls it holy. The West, by contrast, was built on the exact opposite impulse. The Judeo-Christian tradition does not legitimize man’s depravity, it restrains it. Western civilization is not the freedom of instincts but the discipline of them. It is the recognition that man’s raw impulses lead to tyranny, slavery, and barbarism unless they are checked by higher law.”

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Hence Islam has sworn eternal jihad against Judaism and Christianity. They are inherently opposed. “The clash between Islam and the West is not merely geopolitical. It is civilizational at the deepest level: Whether human nature should be indulged or disciplined, whether man’s lowest instincts are to be worshipped or restrained,” Burmawi reflected. That’s the choice the West has now.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

ISLAM ISLAMIC JIHAD ISLAMIC TERRORISM JUDAISM TERRORISM

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