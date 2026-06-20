Houston University Indoctrinates High Schoolers Into Climate Alarmism

A Houston-area university, not content with brainwashing college students, also held an event to indoctrinate high school students into unscientific, woke climate alarmism.

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The overnight, multi-day event at Rice University to urge young Americans to become activists for “climate justice” selected 20 Houston students to visit campus, according to the announcement on the university website. By the end of the program, students were supposedly equipped to achieve a “more environmentally just future.” Whatever that means.

For over 60 years, climate alarmists have been wrong on every single major prediction. You would think that at some point, climate alarmism would die from the obvious lack of credibility. Then again, as Thomas Sowell observed, academics rarely measure their theories against reality and, if the world fails to conform to their ideology, they are more likely to deny reality than eschew their opinions.

The university announcement from its Center for Environmental Studies explained:

Each summer, Rice’s Center for Environmental Studies and the Houston Climate Justice Museum run a week-long program that teaches high school students about environmental storytelling, climate justice, and contemporary environmental challenges. This overnight summer program will be from June 8, 2026 to June 12, 2026 on Rice’s campus and is completely free to students. This program will serve as an opportunity to introduce high school students to local and global environmental concerns while also giving them the tools to work toward a more environmentally just future with leading experts in the field.

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Any program that refers to “climate justice” and “environmental storytelling” is focused not on objective science, but on political narrative.

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Rice University also enthuses further about its program: “This unique program focuses on environmental justice through storytelling via arts and media practices. The week-long experience takes place entirely on Rice’s campus.” Therefore:

Participants stay in dorms, eat in the school serveries, and experience life as a college student while learning from Rice University faculty, graduate students, and community experts. Field trips are provided, and previous excursions include Galveston Island and a boat tour of Buffalo Bayou. This program is entirely free of cost to participants.

The point is that you can never start indoctrinating too early. If you can brainwash high schoolers over the summer, why wait for college?

America’s Founding Fathers were strong believers in education, though they certainly would’ve been shocked to find the federal government so involved in it, but the problem with education is, it depends on whether the focus is truth, goodness, and beauty or — well, what we have now. Universities and high schools are more focused on talking about sex, race, and woke politics than on geometry or classical literature. Instead of studying biology and astronomy, students are studying the latest bogus publication on how the world is surely going to end in five years if we don’t give up our SUVs.

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