HUD Cuts Biden Enforcement Backlog by 27%

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is catching up on the Biden administration’s massive enforcement backlog and establishing fair housing standards.

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As might be expected when the federal government got involved with housing, it led to a lot of corruption and inefficiency. HUD Secretary Scott Turner not only has to oversee all of his agency's ordinary activities but also has to try to catch up on all the work the Biden administration did not do. “Every one of these actions represents an American whose rights deserved protection,” said Turner. “HUD is enforcing the Fair Housing Act, delivering justice for victims of discrimination, and restoring accountability to a system that for too long failed the people it was meant to serve.”

HUD’s Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity (FHEO) has, since the Trump administration took over, reduced the Biden administration’s backlog by 27%. Turner’s FHEO also accelerated investigations and enforcement actions, targeted at allegedly unlawful housing discrimination.

Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Craig Trainor said, “The Biden Administration viewed the Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity as a potent weapon in its campaign to fundamentally alter American life consistent with a radical left-wing vision. As a result, Americans suffered while fair housing investigators chased nonexistent discrimination emanating from statistical disparities and the false premise that systemic racism exists in contemporary America. Under Secretary Turner’s leadership, the Department helps real people facing real harm. These actions reflect that commitment.”

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For the Biden administration, everything was about race and woke Marxist “social justice.” The last thing Democrats want is a fair system. In fact, their whole ideology is all about emphasizing divisions and inequalities.

From the June HUD press release:

HUD inherited an inefficient case system from the Biden Administration that delayed or politicized investigations and enforcement actions. In a 2024 reportHUD’s Office of Inspector General found that the Biden Administration failed to close approximately 70% of cases within the 100-day timeline required by law. The Fair Housing Act makes it illegal to discriminate in the sale or rental of housing based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status, and disability.

Again, there is nothing Democrats like better than discriminating based on sex and race. Their entire political ideology is based upon such discrimination.

HUD is also encouraging citizens to become independent homeowners, which is part of the American dream:

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Homeownership makes stronger families, stronger communities, and a stronger nation.



During National Homeownership Month, and every month, HUD is tirelessly working to make the American Dream a reality for individuals and families across the country. pic.twitter.com/xeJwCbejqj — Scott Turner (@SecretaryTurner) June 9, 2026

Bureaucracy can be a powerful weapon for good or evil.

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