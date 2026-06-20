Senator, War Scholar Confirm Israeli Aid to Lebanese Civilians — Especially Christians

Even America’s top leaders (including our vice president) are repeating disgusting jihadi propaganda against Israel, the ONLY country in the Middle East whose government tries to avoid civilian casualties instead of maximizing them.

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Hezbollah, like Hamas, deliberately makes its headquarters in civilian buildings and uses churches, mosques, and schools for missile launching sites and weapon stashes. That way, the jihadis can make Israel look bad when Israel has to take out terrorist targets. Hezbollah also bombs the Lebanese people and blames Israel. You would think after decades of this occurring that Westerners would know how this process of human shields works by now, but for some reason, antisemitism trumps reality every time.

Hezbollah struck a church in southern Lebanon.



Then it attempted to blame Israel.



The damage to a Christian religious site is not an isolated incident. It is the policy of a terrorist organization that operates from populated areas and endangers all segments of Lebanese society… pic.twitter.com/R0K3LcPi0c — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) June 4, 2026

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) spoke with an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) representative on the IDF's extraordinary efforts to help Christians in Lebanon, even while the rest of the world sides with the terrorists who transformed once-Christian Lebanon into a sharia hellhole. "Israeli officials are in constant communication with the leaders of Christian communities in south Lebanon and are delivering aid to Christian villages to help prevent their dependence on Hezbollah terrorists," Scott posted. "So anyone who tells you anything other than the truth doesn’t want Christians to be safe." In contrast, the Islamists in both Lebanon and Syria have committed and are committing genocidal violence against Christians.

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Israel is going above and beyond to protect the Christian population of Lebanon. I just spoke with senior IDF official, MG Hidai Zilberman, who’s an expert on the issue and confirmed Israel’s tireless work to ensure the safety of the Christian population.



However, Hezbollah has… — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) June 19, 2026

War scholar John Spencer also described the real situation in Lebanon, detailing the unprecedented efforts that the IDF puts in, far more than any other military in the world, to prevent excess deaths in spite of Hezbollah using human shields.

"The IDF issues evacuation warnings through multiple channels, including text messages, phone calls, voicemails, flyers, radio, television, and social media. It operates dedicated civilian harm mitigation cells, tracks civilian presence through drones, cell phone data, and other ISR capabilities, and uses rigorous targeting processes that include legal reviews and proportionality assessments for any planned strikes," Spencer explained. "Legal reviews at lowest tactical level, and with the ability (which happens often as well as command decisions not to strike based on all context) to override commander decisions, unlike any other military."

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Even when it comes to Beirut, where both the neighborhoods and the government are infested with Hezbollah terrorists, "the IDF has repeatedly provided warnings identifying specific buildings that will be struck and when. The warnings have proven so reliable that Lebanese citizens and journalists have set up cameras in advance to record the strikes," Spencer emphasized. He continued:

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When targeting Hezbollah senior leaders, command meetings, or other military objectives in densely populated areas such as Dahiyeh (the Hezbollah controlled neighborhood of Beirut), the IDF relies on precision-guided munitions, small diameter munition (warheads with less explosives), and other low collateral damage munitions, detailed intelligence, and other methods designed to limit collateral damage while achieving the legitimate military objective. There is also no equivalency. Israel does not intentionally target civilians. Hezbollah is a U.S.-designated terrorist organization whose strategy includes deliberately attacking civilians. Hezbollah launches rockets, missiles, and drones at civilian communities in northern Israel (daily, despite any cease fires), targeting homes, schools, businesses, and civilian infrastructure.

It is mind-blowing that in 2026 we still have to have these conversations. Western leaders and media who don't report the true situation in the Middle East are being willfully and inexcusably dishonest.

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