Iran's Regime Violates Deal Majorly As Talks to Begin

The terrorist Iranian regime is once again breaking its agreements and preventing an end to the conflict, just before peace talks were supposed to begin in Switzerland.

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It has seemed fairly obvious that the Iranian regime wants to prolong this conflict, which is not exactly surprising for a terrorist regime, even one that has lost a great deal of infrastructure and is being offered billions of dollars to rebuild. One of the major ways the regime has done this is by praising Hezbollah for continuing to attack Israel, even though the deal is contingent upon Israel and Hezbollah no longer fighting. But the regime also closed the Strait of Hormuz, the opening of which was to be one of the only concessions from the regime required for the deal.

In short, the murderous mullahs really do prefer fighting endless Jihad until they are all dead to receiving a very generous deal replete with trade, investment, and partnerships for them from multiple nations.

From Associated Press on Saturday:

Iran dealt two quick blows to the interim agreement with the United States on Saturday, angered by Israel’s continued attacks in Lebanon, saying it had closed the Strait of Hormuz and announcing that while its negotiators were going to Switzerland for talks, not much is likely to happen there… Shortly after that, the state broadcaster announced that Iran’s negotiating team was going to Switzerland, a trip that had been originally planned for Friday. State media said the team includes parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and central bank and oil officials, among others.

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Israel is not attacking Hezbollah except when Hezbollah attacks Israel first. But terrorists never bother with reality in their propaganda.

In the past 48 hours, Hezbollah killed 5 israelis and injured 12.



These are Hezbollah's systematic violations of the ceasefire on 17-18 June alone:



• 63 rocket attacks

• 7 explosive UAV attacks

• 2 IED attacks

• 1 missile attack

• 1 infiltration attempt by 5 terrorists pic.twitter.com/XPObX14gUG — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) June 19, 2026

Related: ISIS Calls for World Cup Terror Attacks in ‘Crusader America’

Top Iranian leaders involved in approving the deal have not been shy about expressing their contempt for America and their readiness for more war online. They are telling Donald Trump one thing and the rest of the world another, exposing their extreme bad faith and their total unreliability. Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei sneered on June 18 about “the American president who, out of desperation, used all kinds of leverage to bring this [deal] about.”

The next day, Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad-Baquer Ghalibaf (or Qalibaf — see above), even while expressing willingness to negotiate a deal, threatened, “They [Americans] were once slapped during the war; if they wish to tread that path again, they will receive an even harder slap.” Ghalibaf also praised Hezbollah and vowed that the Iranian regime was fully committed to protecting Lebanese terrorists from any Israeli “warmongering,” which means defense. Again, this supposed peace negotiator is doing everything but forwarding peace.

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