ISIS Calls for World Cup Terror Attacks in ‘Crusader America’

ISIS is calling on its plants in America and any other terrorists who can get to FIFA World Cup stadiums to commit terrorist attacks.

An Islamic State editorial in the Al-Naba’ newsletter, which the Middle East Media Research Institute translated, described the World Cup 2026 as a “feast of filth” held by “Crusaders, atheists, and heretics” who undermine pure Islamic morals — you know, like pedophilia, rape, honor killings, whipping hijab-less women, all that noble stuff. In order to counteract this “Crusader-Jewish onslaught,” ISIS wants jihadis to take up the torch — or the automatic weapon — and commit lone wolf attacks.

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Islam is responsible for most of the deadly prosecution of Christians in the world and all the terrorism against the only Jewish nation, Israel. But in spite of the fact that Islam is more influential, more powerful, and more aggressive than ever, ISIS is encouraging the fiction that Jews and Christians are the bad guys. “The devout believer should program himself in all circumstances to seize every opportunity that presents itself to support Islam, spread its message, fight disbelief, and repel its aggression, especially in light of the fierce Crusader-Jewish onslaught that Muslims are facing, targeting their faith and morals before their land and homes,” the editorial said. “What is the destruction of civilization compared to the destruction of faith?”

Even though quite a few Muslim nations have teams playing in the World Cup, ISIS asserts that this soccer tournament is somehow a tool to attack Muslim morals. “These days, the Crusaders are holding a feast of filth in the heart of Crusader America and its allies. The world and the media are in a state of high alert and a frenzied campaign to cover this event, which has transcended the boundaries of sports and become a deadly weapon in the hands of the masterminds of evil, who are allocating billions to score more of their goals against the sons of our nation who do not participate in sports except with their eyes, and whose bodies are too heavy for it!” the editorial ranted.

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SIS claimed that such a soccer tournament encourages men and women to mix, Muslims to follow non-Muslim athletes’ careers, and spending money in non-Muslim countries. It is rather ironic that FIFA tried to confiscate Persian and Israeli flags to appease radical Muslims, only to attract the ire of jihadis.

.@FIFAWorldCup removes the Israeli flag, but refuses to remove Palestinian flag 👇



Pure antisemitism on display by corrupt @FIFAcom on US soil 👇

pic.twitter.com/VEzbRR4jLL — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) June 17, 2026

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“As for the field of jihad, on the offensive, not the defensive front, this season is a golden opportunity for the lone mujahid to revive and renew individual attacks, especially in the heart of Crusader America, which hosted the games in eleven cities,” enthused the ISIS editorial. It issued a chilling challenge:

You, O mujahid, have a whole month to monitor the gatherings and launch attacks, for the unbridled hordes of infidels are teeming in the streets and surging through the stands… So wherever you strike, you will inflict pain; wherever you plunge your knife, you will draw blood; wherever you ram with your car, you will break and shatter. Imagine if you succeeded in setting fire to the stands, creating a massive stampede that would claim the lives of hundreds from the nation of the Trinity and atheism! It is an idea worthy of implementation.

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If you are planning to attend any World Cup games or you live near stadiums that are holding games, be on the alert. We know there are thousands of individuals with terrorist ties in the United States. We can never be sure when one of them is going to strike.

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