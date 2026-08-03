The Morning Briefing: I Prefer That My Groceries Not Taste Like Commie Terrorist

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Scalzzabruzzia's Parcheesi Club companions felt that he was getting a little too fanciful with mango since taking over snack duties.

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Zohran "Jihadistalin" Mamdani campaigned to become the mayor of New York City by promising a lot of "free" stuff, which all Democrats do, of course. Because he's a commie, however, he supersized all of the horse manure-laden promises.

As those of us who dwell in reality are aware, all of those freebies require heavy subsidization from taxpayers. Regular, everyday taxpayers, not just the billionaires who Mamdani and his ilk are always railing against.

One of Mamdani's biggest magic money sops to his fans during the campaign was "city-owned" grocery stores. His magnificently awful grand plan involves putting Big Apple taxpayers on the hook for all that he needs to dupe his supporters, all the while chasing away a lot of the biggest contributors to the tax base. As political tightropes go, this one is pretty high off the ground and is hovering over a tattered safety net.

Even if the government could own anything, the thought of it is repulsive. Bureaucracy never brings anything good to the table. The bigger the bureaucracy, the worse it makes things. New York City's population is greater than the populations of three-quarters of the states in this country, so its bureaucracy is the wrong kind of robust.

As with pretty much every one of Mamdani's bold moves, expectations have had to be modified for the utopian unicorn government grocery project. This is from Jamie:

Sounds great. So last month, he announced the reality: a limited core basket including produce, meat, seafood, milk, bread, yogurt, and a few other things to be priced 30% below “typical retail,” whatever that really means, in city-owned and subsidized stores run by private for-profit operators. Operators are entitled to price everything outside the core basket at whatever they like. The discounted “basket” will be subsidized by the city. The city covers capital, rent, and property tax. And users, as announced today, will be required to prove residency with a “library card” style identification.

The identification requirement isn't surprising at all; commie fascist types are known for insisting that citizens show their papers.

As Jamie notes, who in the heck knows what "typical retail" might mean? Are we talking about 30% below the price of baguettes and salami in an upper East Side bodega? Even in normal neighborhoods New York has a higher cost of living. A discount from ridiculously high prices isn't really a bargain. If Pottery Barn has a 30% off sale, it just means that you'll be paying a little above what a regular furniture store would charge.

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Back to the I.D. rule. That's both ageist, racist, and probably a few other "ists" that my privilege isn't allowing me to consider. I have been told for years that it is virtually impossible for elderly minorities to obtain any kind of government-issued identification.

Those of you who work in offices should probably start pools and pick dates for when the commie discount yogurt program starts to go south. With just the bare minimum information about the effort, it's easy to spot several different areas where the train might jump the track.

I feel obligated to remind people that this commie imp is just getting started and can't be impeached. He's also got an idiot wind at his back right now, which means he can keep the wrecking ball swinging day and night.

If we're looking for silver linings here, Mamdani's continued faux success —all commie wins eventually turn into losses for the regular folks — is a continual thorn in the side of the Democratic Party establishment. He is the poster boy for the Democratic Socialists of America, and the Dem establishment desperately wants them to fade into the background a bit.

As I have written many times, I love New York City and don't want to see it destroyed by Mamdani and his fellow commies. Too many voters there don't know that's what he's doing though. I'm too busy to research a cure for stupid.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

We will start with this from William K. in Georgia:

Two things: My guess about affording pricey tickets to concerts is rather simple. Credit cards. Charge up a storm, owe a bundle, pony up the minimum to VISA each month. Good to go. The War: I wonder if the troops involved are really kinda jazzed about the whole thing. They get to use all their high tech military toys for real. Practice and drill are over, the game is on and, but for a few rare exceptions, it is relatively safe since ground troops are not involved and the Iranian war machine is egregiously crippled, almost irrelevant.

I thought that credit card companies stopped just handing out the high-limit goodies to young people. I suspect that well-to-do parents who spoil their kids are behind most of it. As for the troops, I wouldn't hazard a guess on that. I'm sure that there are some who enjoy it, but I would think that even more of them would rather be home with their families.

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DPR is in on the Family Guy reference:

I'll never see this conflict in the same light... giggety, giggety.

And a good giggety to you as well. Quagmire, ftw.

I'm going to post two in a row here, both from Friends of the Briefing. The first is from Sharon:

You are so right to stay diligent, Stephen! How do we solve the problem of Mahdi! Not only must PDJT stay serious on dealing with those Mahdi martyrs in Iran, but he also must combat the Muslim menagerie hiding in plain sight throughout our American communities, who are even boldly appearing on ballots in the coming '26 election thanks to the Democrat 'win by any method necessary' breach! You bet we better have a 'no nukes, open strait' deal! However, what is our strategy to deal with the MOU - Muslims On the Uprise - and their modus operandi in our borders? Why are they here? They hate US! Time to deal with that!

And this is from Brice:

"President Donald Trump has tried to bring about a diplomatic resolution to the war, despite the Sisyphean nature of the task." Wars are only won when one side kills more of the other side than the other side is willing to have die, or breaks more of the other side's things than the other side is willing to lose. Shia is a death cult that can't be negotiated with because they're a doomsday cult willing to lose everyone and everything to get the return of the last Iman. I respect that Trump is trying not to completely destroy Iran but the IRGC and mullahs see him as weak and easily manipulated at this point. A popular uprising won't work because the IRGC and Majid have all the guns. Our frustration with Trump is that we (those of us who understand war and Islam) know he's smart and knows they constantly lie yet he drags this out. At some point he has to realize going all Dresden on Iran is the only solution as Iran won't honor any agreement. We have 47 years of history telling us that. But we also know we're far better off with Trump than with any Democrat because Iran would already have nukes. Thank you for putting up with my rant.

OK, those are a little long, but I liked how they illustrate the slight variations in the way that conservatives are viewing all of this. There is frustration, to be sure. As I wrote yesterday, I don't really think that five months in is panic time, or even mild worry time yet. If the pedoclerics in the Iranian regime are still giving us the finger when the holidays approach, I say we go all "George Washington's Christmas Greeting to the Hessians" on them.

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Oh, the weather outside is frightening,

So's the sound of the F-35 Lightning,

It's time for the mullahs to go,

Let 'em blow, let 'em blow, let 'em blow.

So I availed myself of some creative license there.

Thanks to all the cyber pen pals!

Everything Isn't Awful

This man brushes a crow and stopped, but the bird gives the brush back as it wanted more pic.twitter.com/zAjmdtMcS2 — Nature Unedited (@NatureUnedited) July 30, 2026

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

08/03/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, AUGUST 4 - WEDNESDAY AUGUST 5, 2026 TUESDAY, AUGUST 4, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: EWTN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

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Radio: AURN

New Media: Timcast



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TV Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: New York Times

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

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EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

12:30 PM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



10:00 AM THE PRESIDENT greets the Penn State Nittany Lions, 2026 NCAA Wrestling National Champions

Rose Garden

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12:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

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Oval Office

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THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Los Angeles, California

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THE PRESIDENT arrives Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



6:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in an RNC Roundtable

Los Angeles, California

Closed Press



7:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in an RNC Reception

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THE PRESIDENT departs Los Angeles, California en route Las Vegas, Nevada

Los Angeles, California

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THE PRESIDENT arrives Las Vegas, Nevada

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Pre-Credentialed Media

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

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Radio: AP



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TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: NewsNation

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Hill

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

Radio: BBC

New Media: National Review Online



EDT :

9:30 PM In-Town Pool Call Time



PDT :

11:00 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Las Vegas, Nevada

Closed Press



1:30 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks

Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Las Vegas, Nevada en route the White House

Las Vegas, Nevada

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

The White House

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