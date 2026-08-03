Greg Gutfeld Just Exposed Exactly How the Democrat Party Lost Its Values

Greg Gutfeld didn't waste time getting to the point on The Five this week. In a matter of minutes, he laid out the collapse of the Democrat Party in one uncomfortable observation. Have you ever wondered why Democrats are the way they are, why they support things that, even just ten or twenty years ago, would have been unconscionable? In the end, it’s really simple, and Gutfeld nailed it.

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"If you don't value your values enough to protect them, the people you attract, the radicals, they value it, and they will take over," Gutfeld said on The Five.

That's the whole story of the modern Democrat Party in one sentence. Weak leadership created an opening, and the Democratic Socialists of America walked right through it.

Gutfeld ran through the wreckage that follows when a party abandons its principles. "How did we get Drag Queen Story Hour? Do you ever think about that? How did that happen? How is it that city blocks can be taken over, or that we actually tolerated looting, or there's violence in subways and airplanes? Felons are rarely incarcerated," he said.

Every one of those examples traces back to the same failure. Democrats stopped fighting for basic civil order the moment they got convinced that civil order itself was oppressive. "This is what happens when you no longer fight for your values, because then the structure starts falling apart," Gutfeld said.

The people coming in noticed.

ICYMI: Even James Carville Is Ready to Leave the Democrat Party

Here's the part Democrats don't want to admit. The DSA is not some fringe group that hijacked the party against its will. It moved in because the party had nothing left to offer. "It's because the DSA has the purest moral expression of the Democrats' personality," Gutfeld said. "Anti-racism, economic justice, solidarity — solidarity with the oppressed and the Dems are so incoherent. What are their values? They don't talk about it anymore."

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I have a theory. Democrats stopped valuing family and morality, and traded it in for social currency. They'll support anything if they think it'll make them look good, even when it runs straight against basic human nature. They support insane ideas like mutilating the bodies of children because they're afraid of being called transphobic. They oppose tough-on-crime policies because someone told them such policies are racist. These people worry more about what others in their left-wing circles think than what's true, and that's how a party ends up with no values left to defend.

Frankly, this has been a growing problem for years; it didn’t start when they were excusing riots or letting repeat criminal offenders walk free.

Gutfeld also flagged the buyer's remorse setting in among old-guard Democrat strategists like James Carville. "They are starting to realize that this charismatic force will harm you once the trust is secured. But by then, it'll be too late," Gutfeld said.

The Democrat Party welcomed the far left because it gave the party an edge, a louder, more energetic version of itself. Now the people who invited the radicals in are discovering they don't control what they let inside.

“If you DON’T value your values enough to PROTECT them, the people you attract, the RADICALS, they value it. They will TAKE OVER!” @greggutfeld warns that when a political party refuses to defend its own values, the radicals are more than willing to seize control. pic.twitter.com/3zyC8Wno2j — The Five (@TheFive) August 3, 2026

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Gutfeld's larger point wasn't really about drag shows, looting, or subway violence. It was about the vacuum those failures fill. Every one of them traces back to a party that quietly gave up defending basic moral values. Values don't vanish on their own. They get abandoned, one concession at a time, until there's nothing left to defend and someone else is running the show.

That's exactly what happened to the Democrat Party.

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