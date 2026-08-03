Even James Carville Is Ready to Leave the Democrat Party

James Carville has been the Democrat Party's most famous strategist for decades. He ran Bill Clinton's war room in 1992, and he's stuck with the party through every embarrassment since. So when a man like that starts talking about walking away, it's worth paying attention.

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The breaking point has a name: Hasan Piker.

"I am not going to be in the same party with Hasan Piker," Carville said on Fox News's The Sunday Briefing. "If he becomes a force in a Democratic Party, I'm out of here. I have no intention of ever being in the same political party with that guy."

For those unfamiliar, Piker is a rabidly antisemitic and socialist streamer who campaigned with various Democrats and has become one of the most influential voices on the left as Democratic Socialist candidates rack up wins across the country. He's also the guy who said that "America deserved 9/11."

Piker has named Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) as his preferred 2028 Democrat presidential candidate, and he says there's a "0% chance" the eventual Democrat nominee will be pro-Israel "in any way, shape or form.” He’s likely right, knowing how the party is drifting.

Carville doubled down in a separate statement to Fox News. "I can't sit here and tell you for certain how this is going to turn out, but the one thing I can tell you for certain, Hasan Piker and James Carville are not going to be in the same political party," he said. "One of us is going to leave. It might even be me."

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Carville claims that most Democrats share his view of Piker, and he hasn't been shy about his contempt for the party's socialist wing generally. In a recent CNN interview, he said many far-left candidates are "too hard-headed to know that they're not popular" and added that "people don't like them." He's also accused Democratic Socialists of dragging the party's brand "through the mud." As for the DNC's finances, Carville said the committee needs to "un-constipate itself" and admitted, "I can't help them."

Carville: I’m not going to be in the same party with Hasan Piker. If he becomes a force in the Democratic Party, I’m out of here. We’re not going to be in the same party. One of us is going to leave. pic.twitter.com/Af48qtKNLs — Acyn (@Acyn) August 2, 2026

When James Carville says he can't help the Democrat Party, the patient is in worse shape than anyone wants to admit.

But here's the problem with Carville's ultimatum: the ship has already sailed. Piker has campaigned or appeared alongside Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Ocasio-Cortez, Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.). A guy who shares stages with sitting senators, congresswomen, the mayor of the largest city in America, and various other candidates is a force in the party by any reasonable definition.

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Carville is in denial that the party has already crossed the red line.

If Carville is waiting for some official announcement that Piker has taken over, he's going to be waiting a long time. The only question left is whether Carville follows through and leaves. Personally, I don’t think he has the guts.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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