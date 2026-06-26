How Bad Is the Democrat Party Civil War? James Carville Is Calling for This Drastic Action.

Senior Democrat officials and strategists are increasingly nervous about the radicalization of their party, and some of them are courageous enough to speak out about it. My colleagues here at PJ Media have been covering the growing divide between the old-school Dems and the surging radical Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) — and worse, some outright commies — who are shouldering them aside and trying to grab the wheel.

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One of the venerable Democrat elders bravely pushing back against the red scourge infecting his party is James Carville. I confess that I have always loved Carville, and one of my longstanding political sorrows is that he isn’t one of ours. He’s a brilliant strategist — he coined the phrase, “It’s the economy, stupid!” — and he’s a hoot to listen to. Unlike today’s leftists, Carville doesn’t hate Republicans — he married one! And he is of the fading breed of Democrats who truly love America and want what’s best for her.

Sadly, Carville is no longer comfortable in his own party. He discussed the dangerous new wave with Al Hunt on the pair’s podcast, Politics War Room, on Thursday.

Like Carville, Hunt is a center-leftist and seasoned political oracle, and he’s also unhappy with the new crop of far-left hotheads invading the DNC. He expressed his frustration that, in this year’s Democratic midterm primaries, the sane winning candidates are getting no press while the crazies are dominating the coverage, wrecking the party's brand and threatening its midterm performance.

Hunt began the discussion, which focused on New York State primary results for U.S. House seats, by outlining NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s endorsed candidates’ wins. “So, New York City Mayor Mamdani endorsed three candidates. They won, but they may complicate the politically existential question of winning in November,” Hunt said. “Those New York City seats are all safe Democratic seats, but two of those candidates are socialists, and one, Darializa Chevalier… is really a problem. She has made despicable comments, calling Obama evil, Biden a rapist, called for defunding the police and ending prisons.”

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While some of those are actually mainstream Democrat positions these days, Hunt fretted that “Republicans are gleeful. Trump and others already are saying this is the Democratic Party.”

After touting Cait Conley’s primary victory for New York’s 17th Congressional District, Hunt said, “That's one good note, but I must tell you, James, some of the other stuff worries me.”

True to form, Carville lit into the party crashers with his colorful “Ragin’ Cajun” rhetoric. Focusing on Chevalier, he said that she “has attacked interracial relationships and the American flag. Lady, I ain’t in the same party as you. I'm sorry, I’m just not.”

He then revealed how very serious he considered the situation to be by calling for his own party to do something drastic: “And I actually do think it's time for Democrats to talk the S word: schism. I really do.”

“Everybody's always said, ‘No, no, we’re a coalition, we’re a big tent,’” Carville went on, but there’s “just some s**t that I can't be in the same tent with.” Good on him.

Related: Spooked by Creepy Mamdani Video, Billionaire Prepares to Flee Hostile NYC and Take His Jobs With Him

The legendary pundit spent some time railing against the injustice of the press making the scary newcomers into the face of the party (at which, we on the right have earned a hearty laugh) before going back to his desire to kick them right out of the DNC. "But the idea — the idea! — that we must neglect everything else that has gone on, all of these other primaries, all the recruits Jason has, all the huge, phenomenal successes we've had, and declare that the party is now under the control of a Democratic Socialist of New York City is insane," he fumed. "But, and understand, these people do not like Democrats; not only are they not Democrats, they wish Democrats poorly. So, I just cannot — maybe there's a way that you can say to — I guess Mamdani is the leader of it? — is, you know, you insist that… the people that run under your banner run as a Democratic Socialist, and don't use the Democratic Party as your guideline, and let's negotiate the terms of a schism here. Maybe we can, we can part under some kind of advantageous terms for both of us. But I'm done. I'm not in that f*****g political party."

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I applaud the man's outright rejection of the Marxist slime that is now roughly a quarter of his party, and growing. The fact that this is the result of the kind of progressive schooling and cultural indoctrination he has spent his career championing may be lost on him, but at least his eyes are open now.

"I am totally comfortable in a political party that spends time questioning the policies of the government of Israel. In fact, I'm enthusiastic about that," Carville clarified, but "I don't want to be in a political party that denies the right of the state of Israel to exist. That's just not — I just can't do that. I'm sorry. It's just not doable."

Hunt concurred, saying the DSA candidates "are a great gift to Donald Trump." He further fretted over what it meant for Democrat control of the House, theorizing that "it is absolutely crucial now that the Democrats don't just win in November in the House, pick up eight or 10 seats, because that group of crazies will absolutely just sabotage Hakeem Jeffries every second way." Instead, now "They've got to pick up 25 seats" to dilute the far left's power. And that's not likely.

"And I think what worries me about this group," Hunt went on, "look, you have the squad, AOC. I don't agree with much of what AOC stands for or goes for, but she's smart," (pause here to compose yourself), "and she caused trouble in the beginning. Pelosi made clear that wouldn't work, and she's ended up actually a pretty good member. I don't think this group has that potential."

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Carville agreed. "I can't be in the same party with Ms. Chevalier. Can't do it. Sorry," he declared.

While I don't think it will be enough to send Carville over to my party any time soon, I am proud of him for standing up to these frightening Marxists. Unfortunately, he has probably underestimated just how far gone his own party is. The frightening Marxists have all the energy right now, and he's in for a rude awakening when he discovers how little use they have for an old relic like him.

Here's the whole thing if you care to watch it:

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