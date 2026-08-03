Education Secretary Challenges Universities to Implement National Reform

Education Secretary Linda McMahon has put all government-funded universities on notice to implement a major reform slate and eschew dangerous foreign influences.

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McMahon warned all postsecondary institutions in the United States to publish, by the end of this year, a clear public statement that will detail how the reform is going into place in order to restore trust in a self-destructing and increasingly ineffective education system.

In the August 3 press release, McMahon laid out different requirements for the reform. They included transparent admissions standards based on merit, not on race or other woke groupings. Furthermore, universities must “protect the free exchange of ideas” and encourage healthy and respectful debate. “And how will you guarantee that unruly and violent protestors do not harass students or disrupt classes, research, public lectures, and campus operations?” McMahon asked.

Universities need to seek “intellectual pluralism” among faculty hires and ensure research projects are “dedicated to advancing knowledge, deepening understanding, and serving the American people who fund” them. McMahon hopes to see universities offer more affordable degrees with pricing transparency that have a high value, equipping students with key knowledge and skills.

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In the era of artificial intelligence, universities will have to figure out new ways to demand rigorous standards, while also not succumbing to grade inflation or mediocre academia.

The Department of Education (ED) press release ended with two more requirements:

Safeguarding Research Integrity from Malign Foreign Influence: How will your institutions protect academic programs from foreign influence, and safeguard the integrity of the research enterprise? Prioritizing American Interests: How will your institution answer this national call to action? How can your campus and faculty advance American security interests, deliver academic programs that meet urgent workforce needs, and contribute materially to the Nation’s prosperity?

McMahon sent letters to universities’ presidents and governing boards for the national call to action.

“For nearly four centuries, American higher education has shaped the leaders, institutions, and ideas that fortified the nation’s civic life, powered scientific advancement, and cultivated immense economic opportunity,” ED noted. “Yet, as many institutions have drifted from these principles, confidence in higher education has eroded. Recent polling demonstrates that public trust in higher education has reached historic lows across political parties and demographic groups.”

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Gender studies, social media influencing, victim studies, queer literature, human-animal relations—these shouldn’t be university degrees. Journalists and kindergarten teachers are much wokier and much less competent now that they all have to get college degrees. The liberal arts were once the glory of academia, now they’re a joke. There are math professors who can’t pass their own tests and scientists who claim men can become women. Higher education is in crying need of reform.

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