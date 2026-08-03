Pakistan Deputy PM’s Grandson Arrested for Abducting, Assaulting Two Foreign Women

Four men, including Muhammad Raza Dar, the grandson of Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, were arrested in Pakistan's city of Lahore on July 4. Their incarceration followed a criminal complaint detailing the abduction, gang-rape, and multi-million-dollar extortion of a Dutch cryptocurrency entrepreneur and her Venezuelan business partner.

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The two women were kidnapped, raped, and extorted for two million dollars over two days, according to a criminal complaint they filed in Pakistan.

The newspaper De Volkskrant identified the Dutch woman as a 34-year-old digital entrepreneur from Zaanstad who heads a company that issues cryptocurrency. The survivors reported that they were unlawfully confined, subjected to severe sexual abuse, and filmed during captivity.

Raza Dar is the main suspect. According to Pakistani newspaper Dawn, he set up a cryptocurrency company with the entrepreneur and her business partner. After the company stopped yielding profits, he decided to “teach his business partner a lesson,” Pakistani police reportedly said.

The two women had met Dar in Singapore in October 2025. Dar then invited them to Pakistan, promising an introduction to local investors. They arrived in Islamabad, Pakistan's capital, on June 26.

Three days later, they were driven to Lahore for what they were told was a birthday party. However, the house was empty. Four armed men restrained them, beat them and demanded money, according to their statement to the police.

Dar also demanded access to their computers and digital funds. The attackers reportedly extorted a $100,000 ransom and threatened the women with organ harvesting to extract a further $1.5 to $2 million payment.

The women were held for almost three days, during which they said they were repeatedly raped and forced to contact relatives to demand a ransom. The Dutch woman used a pre-agreed code word in a voice message to her family, who then alerted the police.

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The women escaped when a car transporting them to a new location crashed into another vehicle. They jumped out, ran to a nearby garage, and were rescued by police, who later arrested four suspects: Muhammad Raza Dar, Hassan Raza, Sikandar Khan, and Sajid Ali. A fifth, described in the police report only as “Boss,” is still at large.

The high-profile arrest has ignited strong reactions from Pakistan’s political opposition. Senator Faisal Vawda demanded the resignation of the deputy prime minister and foreign minister Ishaq Dar, saying Pakistan is managed “like a family corporation”. He further accused the government of trying to suppress the case.

Sen. Vawda told The Express Tribune that the arrest occurred only after foreign intervention and accused the authorities of trying to shift the legal focus from rape to extortion.

This case has similarities to another: a convicted Pakistani national who had received a prison sentence was recently released from a UK jail without completion of his detention tenure.

Shabir Ahmed, 73, a former ringleader of the Rochdale child grooming gang, was sentenced in 2012 to 22 years in prison for 30 child sexual offenses, including rape. He had reportedly targeted girls as young as 12.

In early July, survivors were told he would be released on license and, despite earlier promises, could not be deported due to a 55-year-old law.

The BBC reported that Ahmed has left prison and is now in 24-hour staffed accommodation, wearing a GPS electronically monitored tag. Some survivors said they were "frightened" by his release and that they felt "unsafe.”

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Earlier ministers said the government was looking at ways to have the child rapist deported to Pakistan.

According to the Times of India, however, Pakistan told Britain that it must hand over Pakistani political dissidents in the UK if Britain wanted Islamabad to accept the deportation of Ahmed. He was then released from prison on license, avoiding deportation to Pakistan.

The rape gang Ahmed led is only one of many others in the UK. According to a 219-page report, released by UK Member of Parliament Rupert Lowe, at least 250,000 girls in the UK were groomed and raped. The perpetrators are largely Muslim Pakistani men.

The report reveals that organized child rape gangs operated across at least 149 local authority districts, subjecting vulnerable girls to rape, gang rape, trafficking, torture, pregnancy, and forced conversions to Islam.

The victims were taken to houses, flats, restaurants, and hotels where they were raped repeatedly by groups of men, tortured and filmed for blackmail.

They were told they were “white trash” or “kuffar” (infidels) who merited punishment. Many became pregnant while they themselves were still children.

According to the report, the demographic and cultural drivers are clear. Perpetrators from Pakistani Muslim and other Muslim backgrounds operated under an honor-and-shame-based clan code that treated non-Muslim girls, especially white working-class girls, as property available for sexual use.

All these cases, including the kidnapping for ransom and sexual assault of the two foreign women by men who invited them to Pakistan, speak volumes. It demonstrates a lack of law and order, and an absence of safety for those, particularly women, who interact with Pakistani men.

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Yet, both the UK and U.S. send hundreds of millions of dollars/pounds in aid to Pakistan. In addition, Pakistan remains the largest global beneficiary of the EU’s Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP). In return, Pakistan has escalated sexual exploitation and abuse. Major changes must be made so that Pakistan is finally held accountable.

Western governments should condition foreign aid, trade, and visas on Pakistan’s cooperation in human rights, deportations, and combating sexual abuse against women and children. Britain and other Western nations, as well as the EU, should step up the pressure on Islamabad by cutting foreign aid and family visas until Pakistan cleans house.

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