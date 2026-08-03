DHS Deported 1.46 Million Aliens in the Last 12 Months

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) continues to deport illegal aliens on a daily basis, on top of the millions who have also agreed to self-deport.

Andrew Kolvet, spokesman for Turning Point USA, spoke with DHS and confirmed that more than 1.4 million illegal aliens have been deported within the last 12 months. When it comes to the housing crisis, the bad job market, the crime wave in urban areas, and other economic and social problems, we find that illegal immigration has exacerbated or caused them all.

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Kolvet posted on X on Sunday, “Just spoke to a source at DHS. A new report on deportations for the last 12 months just dropped which includes all deportation flights (commercial + government planes): Total alien forced departures of 1,461,529. The last 7 day average of forced removals: 4,291/day (believed to be a new all-time high)”. He clarified, “This does not include self deportations.”

There are up to 30 million illegal aliens in the United States, but it is difficult to get an exact number precisely because they didn’t go through vetting to enter our country, and Democrats are not interested in being honest with statistics on the subject. Indeed, since somewhere between nine million and 20 million illegal aliens entered just under Joe Biden, it is possible that more than 30 million illegal aliens have entered the United States within the last half a century. The point is, we don’t know for certain what the numbers are, but we do know they are massive. That is why mass deportations are so important.

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American workers struggling to find jobs will find the deportation news hopeful. Many businesses and farms now deliberately prioritize hiring foreign visa holders or illegal aliens. I know someone whose entire department got the sack so H-1B visa holders could take the Americans' jobs. And that's not an anomaly. For example, last year, the Trump White House acknowledged that major U.S. tech companies alone had replaced American workers with 40,000 H-1B visa holders. I emphasize "replaced," because the common Democrat canard is that we have to import foreigners to do many jobs because Americans won't do them. This is garbage.

For instance, as of 2021, about 29% of construction workers were immigrants, but that means over seven out of ten construction workers were still Americans. Estimates of foreign-born truckers in America range from 15% to 20%, meaning that the overwhelming majority of truckers are Americans, though foreigners have disproportionate representation in the trucking workforce. And as of this year, blue-collar American male workers remain at higher risk of unemployment. Could it be because potential employers keep hiring illegal aliens at cheaper rates and in worse working conditions?

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Meanwhile, multiple cities that experienced illegal alien purges in the last year and a half also saw their violent crime rates dip. Coincidence? Not likely. The Trump administration is certainly taking credit for the change.

Hopefully, eventually the deportations will make a dent in the illegal alien workforce and help out so many Americans unable to afford housing or find steady employment.

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