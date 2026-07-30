‘What's My Crime?’ Meet a Few Illegal Alien Deportees

It is important to update oneself periodically on some of the illegal alien criminals the Trump administration is deporting, so that when we hear Democrats wailing about beloved fathers and community pillars being deported, we know they are full of bunk.

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The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is reportedly deporting up to hundreds of illegal aliens every single day, but sometimes DHS picks out a few of the very worst to highlight in press releases to counter the unending leftist rhetoric. In a July 28 press release, DHS confirmed the deportation of a killer, an arsonist, a drug trafficker, and other violent criminals. Remember that for each illegal alien criminal there is one or more American victims.

“Every day, ICE is deporting more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from our country. Just yesterday, we deported murderers, sexual assailants, arsonists, drug traffickers, and gang members,” said Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, ICE has been unleashed to arrest and deport these dangerous criminals. Fire up the deportation planes!”

FIRE UP THE DEPORTATION PLANES. ✈️



One-way ticket home 📲 CBP Home App today 👋 pic.twitter.com/jt40KMrRtS — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 30, 2026

Guatemalan alien Diego Cardona is a member of the 18th Street Gang, which is a designated global terrorist organization, and he also has a homicide conviction on his record. Mexican national Andres Gonzalez Hernandez is a member of the Paisas gang, and his rap sheet includes convictions for assault, larceny, burglary, and sexual assault.

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Related: Connecticut Governor Allocates Millions in Taxpayer Cash for TPS Aliens

As for Francisco Matos Izquiedo, he hails from Cuba and has a long list of convictions for domestic violence, drug possession, selling cocaine, assault, aggravated assault with a weapon, resisting an officer, and aggravated assault on a non-family member with a weapon.

Ecuadorian alien Junior Gabriel Arcentales Villavicencio is a convicted drug trafficker, and Mexican national Jose Manuel Ibarra Sanchez is an arsonist who also has a domestic violence conviction.

Here's a hilarious video to brighten your day, from a galaxy not so far away:

Episode XLVII: Deportation Flights pic.twitter.com/Nxk6R0cOxl — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 19, 2026

Democrats don't just lie about deportees; they actively intervene to protect illegal aliens from deportation if they can:

.@GovTimWalz PARDONED an illegal alien CHILD RAPIST.



Tou Lou Vang, from Laos, REPEATEDLY RAPED a 10 year old child — and Tim Walz’s pardon shields him from deportation.



This is the type of illegal alien criminal Tim Walz and Minnesota sanctuary politicians are protecting over… https://t.co/QCzSnYh4zA pic.twitter.com/jY4qy4tGDb — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 2, 2026

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We also can hope to see hundreds of thousands of expired temporary protected status holders heading home, assuming Democrat governors don't intervene. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) is already setting aside millions of dollars for these aliens. It is illegal to shelter illegal aliens and interfere with federal immigration enforcement, however.

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