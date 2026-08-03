DHS Highlights Four Noncitizen Voters in New Jersey

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) highlighted four out of the hundreds or thousands of illegal aliens who voted in New Jersey elections.

The four foreigners featured in the July 31 DHS press release are a very small sample indeed of the New Jersey noncitizen voters. Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D) did finally acknowledge earlier this year that there are around 6,600 registered noncitizen voters in her state, at least 400 of whom voted, though she followed up that admission by refusing to give the Trump administration data on these individuals, whom she called “citizens of New Jersey.” The federal estimate of registered noncitizen voters in New Jersey is closer to 35,000. So the stories you’ll read below are illustrations of a massive problem.

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Jacenth Emelyn Beadle Exum is 70 years old and from Jamaica, and she voted in the 2020 election. It would be interesting to know for whom she voted in that election, or whether she was one of the many extra votes that Joe Biden received. She now faces a charge of making false statements in relation to naturalization. Exum originally came to the United States in July 2000, did not receive a green card until July 2004, and stayed here for almost another two decades before applying for naturalization in May 2021. For some insane reason, federal authorities granted her naturalized citizenship in 2022, but now, of course, the government can revoke her citizenship because she lied to obtain it.

Meanwhile, 43-year-old Idan Choresh is from Israel, and he voted in the 2022 election. So authorities are now charging him with voting by an alien in a federal election, false statements in relation to naturalization, and procurement of citizenship or naturalization unlawfully. Choresh originally entered America in January 2001 but did not receive a green card until July 2020, so it is insane that authorities decided to give it to him at all. He then applied for naturalization in May 2025.

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Related: Presler Shows How Noncitizen Voters Can Sway Presidential Election Results

I think we also see from these stories how broken our citizenship system is in the sense that foreigners can live here for decades before they ever apply for citizenship, and then they sometimes still receive it. Nor should anyone be able to apply for and receive a green card after years of living in our country without proper legal status.

73-year-old David Gboty Neewilly from Liberia, who voted in the 2020 and 2024 elections and is now charged with voting by an alien in a federal election and false statements in relation to naturalization. Neewilly first entered the United States in July 1998, was granted a green card in June 2014, and applied for naturalization in May 2025. 33-year-old Abhinandan Vig from India, who voted in the 2020 election and is now charged with procurement of citizenship or naturalization unlawfully. Vig first came to the United States in June 2012 and applied for naturalization in March 2024.

Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis emphasized the ongoing issue. “These aliens illegally voted in American elections. New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill confirmed thousands of non-citizens are registered to vote in New Jersey. We need the SAVE America Act to ensure only Americans elect American leaders,” she said. That is very true.

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