Cornyn and Tillis Will Support Blanche for Attorney General, but Only at Cost of Key Fund

Unfortunately, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has sacrificed the Anti-Weaponization Fund to help victims of Biden-era federal attacks in order to secure support for Donald Trump’s attorney general pick.

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While Democrats always cultishly vote for every wacko and criminal a Dem president nominates, Republicans too often take delight in thwarting their party’s goals and defying their constituents. It is frankly disgusting that Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) demanded the DOJ give up on putting through the Anti-Weaponization Fund. First, the Democrats arrested, spied upon, and jailed thousands of Americans for political reasons. Then Senate Republicans ensured that the victims had no funds for obtaining redress and justice.

Cornyn—who, thank God, will be out of the Senate next year—could be engaging in these petty games just to give the finger to Donald Trump, as Trump endorsed Ken Paxton in the Texas GOP Senate primary. Cornyn lost to Paxton, who is much more hardcore MAGA.

Tillis and Cornyn released a joint statement on Monday, smugly confirming the compromise. “From the outset, we were clear that we needed a written document addressing our concerns on the IRS audit agreement and the anti-weaponization fund that included constraining the scope of audit protection by limiting it to the parties of the Settlement Agreement and legally ending the anti-weaponization fund,” the RINOs wrote.

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They added, “We are pleased that the Department of Justice has issued a formal order terminating the anti-weaponization fund. Additionally, the Department has acknowledged in a binding written order that the audit settlement is limited to the plaintiffs and the scope does not extend beyond the defendants in the lawsuit, the IRS and the Treasury, addressing concerns that multiple of our Republican colleagues share.”

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In other words, just to do their job of confirming Blanche, Cornyn and Tillis are sabotaging victims of Democrat corruption. We know Todd Blanche is qualified for the job because he is already the acting attorney general, meaning he has the best possible résumé—actual experience in the position. So the RINOs had no excuse to complain about Blanche himself. They were just punishing Trump.

The fund had to do with the case President Donald J. Trump v. Internal Revenue Service, hence the mention of the IRS in the above statement. The settlement agreement was to include “The Anti-Weaponization Fund,” which established a “systematic process” for helping right the wrongs suffered by individuals previously and unjustly targeted under biased lawfare. This was particularly generous on the part of the plaintiffs — that is, the Trump family and the Trump Organization — because they sacrificed the chance for any monetary payment or damages. Instead, the plaintiffs were to receive a formal apology. They prioritized Americans' search for justice.

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Unfortunately, Tillis and Cornyn were not willing to do the same. Hopefully, Blanche already has plans to relaunch the fund under a different guise after he is confirmed. The DOJ shouldn’t be hostage to RINOs.

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