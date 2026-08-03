Anti-ICE Rioter Receives 37 Months in Jail for Fiery Attack

A deranged anti-ICE rioter who committed potentially deadly attacks on law enforcement with fire and projectiles is going to prison for over three years.

Bill Essayli, the first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, is one of the most zealous and tireless federal officials in the nation, going after fraudsters, violent criminals, and other bad actors without ceasing. “Another day, another illegal immigration rioter from last summer is sent to federal prison,” he posted on X on August 3. In the photos below, Yachua Mauricio Flores is reportedly one of the men leaning over the rail in the far right corner.

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NEW: A Los Angeles rioter who was caught on video pouring lighter fluid onto a burning California Highway Patrol cruiser from a freeway overpass in downtown LA during anti-ICE riots last summer has been sentenced to three years in federal prison. I'm told by sources 23-year-old… pic.twitter.com/YqjwHuf6Xe — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 3, 2026

Essayli confirmed that 23-year-old Yachua Mauricio Flores from Lincoln Heights received a sentence Monday of 37 months in federal prison. He also has to pay $253,415 in restitution “for his role in a pro-illegal immigration riot in downtown Los Angeles last year.” It is amazing what a competent and aggressive attorney can accomplish even in Commiefornia.

As part of his post, Essayli explained exactly what Flores did to earn several years in prison and a hefty fine. “During the June 8, 2025 assault on officers, Flores stood on the Main Street overpass of the 101 Freeway and poured lighter fluid onto a burning California Highway Patrol vehicle below,” Essayli said. “His reckless actions escalated the flames as officers were trapped below facing rocks, concrete, street signs, fireworks, and burning debris thrown by protesters.”

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This obviously was a potentially deadly attack, one which could have burned the officers like human torches. Thank God the rioters didn’t kill anyone.

Essayli went on, “Flores also directed another individual to ignite and pour flaming liquid onto the same vehicle before adding more lighter fluid. Minutes later, he helped throw an electric scooter over the railing toward officers and CHP vehicles, aware of the substantial risk of death or serious injury.”

The picture above in Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin’s post appears to be capturing the moment of the lighter fluid pouring.

Essayli stated emphatically, “Actions have consequences. Those who attack law enforcement will face the full force of justice. This defendant can now reflect on his actions from a federal prison cell.” The U.S. attorney has already scored convictions for other anti-ICE rioters, too.

Ismael Vega, 42, of Westlake, was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison for violently attacking CHP officers during an anti-immigration law enforcement riot in downtown Los Angeles last year.



On June 8, 2025, Vega threw rocks and dropped burning debris from the Main Street… pic.twitter.com/FdWvzpY5rk — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) July 28, 2026

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God bless Essayli for bringing accountability we so rarely see for leftist rioters.

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