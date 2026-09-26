CBC Suspends Jewish Journalist for Daring to Expose Pro-Hamas Protestors

The state-funded Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) is furious at a journalist who just did his job. The Jewish reporter filmed the inappropriate and violent behavior of anti-Israel protesters outside a synagogue, and now CBC has taken him off the air.

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The CBC regularly repeats terrorist propaganda against Israel and habitually sides with Palestinian jihadis, so perhaps it’s not all that surprising that bosses at the Canadian state media corporation pitched a fit when one of its Jewish employees did a little honest reporting — even though he didn’t set out to “get” anyone, simply filmed wackos outside his synagogue on a Jewish holy day. But it is completely shameful that the Jews who expose violent antisemitism in Canada amid a rise of anti-Jewish hate crimes there are considered the problem, not the people actually responsible for the hatred and violence.

I'm a journalist. And I happen to be Jewish. On Yom Kippur I went to a synagogue service in Toronto and was met by protesters trying to taunt and intimidate me from entering the building. 1/5 https://t.co/2eH3MaC9QB — Neil Herland (@NEWSneil) September 22, 2026

CBC radio news reader Neil Herland posted a thread on X describing his disturbing experience when he went to a synagogue service in Toronto for Yom Kippur. Herland, who is the son of an Austrian Holocaust survivor, and whose family originally came to Canada as refugees from violent antisemitism, is now considering moving out of Canada, and no wonder.

Related: It’s Sukkot and the People of Israel Are Defying Terrorism

“Last night the cantor (singer) at the synagogue announced that his nephew was murdered on Rosh Hashana (the Jewish New Year) in Ukraine. In a suspected hate crime. And this morning the Toronto synagogue announced there had been an attack outside a synagogue in Belleville,” Herland wrote mournfully, referring to the shooting at Ontario’s Sons of Jacob Synagogue. “Jewish Canadians are living in a parallel world. Where police stand guard with guns outside synagogues. And Jewish schools, religious sites and businesses are targeted with bullets. And most Canadians have no awareness or understanding.”

If you watched the video above, you will have noticed that protesters were screaming variations of “free Palestine,” which is a historically nonsensical term, but which usually means now that Muslims should wipe Israelis out and reclaim Israel for Islam, a sort of recolonization project from the rightful native owners (the Jews). Someone was doing a “Zionist alert” whenever a synagogue worshiper arrived, and one masked man shoved his megaphone in Herland’s face to shriek, “You’re going to hell.” In a rational country, the protesters would be in handcuffs. But Canada is no longer a rational country.

The Toronto Sun reported September 24:

CBC has pulled a veteran journalist off-air – and hit him with disciplinary action –simply because he filmed a protest taking place outside a Jewish religious service earlier this week. Neil Herland is an award-winning senior CBC journalist and producer with three decades’ of experience reporting news across North America. He is also a Jew. A few days ago, CBC management quietly pulled Herland off the air – because he had documented a newsworthy event. One they apparently didn’t want documented… [At the protest,] a woman was called an “ugly Jewish bitch” – and, when the cantor at the service went outside and smiled at a protester, another yelled: “The Jew smiles while he kills babies in Gaza.” A Toronto Police officer told the cantor to stop “antagonizing” the protestors... After Herland posted that, CBC reacted with fury and swiftly pulled the broadcast veteran off-air, informing him he would be investigated. On Thursday afternoon, a first disciplinary hearing was held with Herland and his lawyer.

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And there you have it. Both the police and CBC were entirely on the side of the anti-Jewish psychos. The Toronto Sun said that the antisemitic radical group Canadians for Justice and Peace and the Middle East, which has compared the star of David to a swastika, filed a complaint against Herland. CBC employees who spoke anonymously with the Toronto outlet said that the CBC was being unfair, and that it previously allowed Muslims to share their experiences with alleged targeted violence. The CBC has a double standard.

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