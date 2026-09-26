Gov. Healey Won't Address Illegal Alien Killing of UMass Student

Gov. Maura Healey (D-Mass.) was recently screeching again that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) made Massachusetts less safe. Then an alien who overstayed his visa and is present in our country illegally stabbed a University of Massachusetts student to death. All of a sudden, Healey is playing hard to reach, desperate to avoid direct questions about illegal alien crime in her state.

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Unfortunately, the illegal alien criminal in question, Chukwunonso Uzoma David Uzoma Eze, obtained deferred action for his deportation under both the previous and the current administrations. He long overstayed his B-2 visa before stabbing two college athletes this month.

BREAKING: Federal law enforcement sources confirm to @FoxNews that the suspect arrested for stabbing two UMass Dartmouth football players over the weekend, killing one, is a Nigerian national who had been in the U.S. illegally as a B-2 visa overstay, but was shielded from deportation by the Biden administration in 2022 when they granted his request for “deferred action” (a discretionary choice by the U.S. government to delay deportation). He then applied for deferred action again in 2025, and the Trump administration approved it and again shielded him from deportation. Chukwunonso Uzoma David Uzoma Eze was taken into custody by police in Providence, RI after the stabbings, which happened in the parking lot of a lounge, and he is now charged with murder. Full immigration history, courtesy of DHS source: “Chukwunonso Uzoma David Uzoma Eze, a Nigerian national first entered the United States on March 18, 2015, at Boston Logan International Airport on a B-2 visitor visa. He later obtained two approved extensions of that nonimmigrant status: one filed Sept. 17, 2015, and approved Feb. 5, 2016; and another filed March 18, 2016, and approved June 8, 2016. He applied for deferred action, which was approved Sept. 21, 2022. On Aug. 24, 2023, he applied for employment authorization. That request was rejected Sept. 25, 2023. On Feb. 10, 2025, he filed two applications: one for employment authorization based on deferred action, which remains pending; and another for deferred action, which was approved Oct. 8, 2025, and is set to expire Oct. 7, 2027. On Sept. 21, 2026, the Bristol County Sheriff’s Department in Massachusetts arrested him on a fugitive-from-justice warrant.” — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 25, 2026

The evidence all pointed to a massive crime wave across America during the era of the Joe Biden border crisis. In contrast, multiple cities that cooperated with the Trump administration on both immigration enforcement and pitching soft-on-crime policies saw drops in violent crime. Healey assumes that her Democrat voters will continue to support her no matter what, and so she just has to avoid talking about any illegal alien crimes in her state.

After all, Democrats have spent two centuries successfully winning elections, despite never making a single town, city, state, or nation better with their policies. Their whole strategy depends upon demonizing other people while refusing to address their own mistakes.

Related: DHS Ends Biden-Era Solicitation of Donations for Illegal Aliens in Custody

Boston Herald political reporter Tim Dunn posted video Friday of himself chasing members of Healey’s staff through a building as he tried to get any answer from them about her position on ICE relative to the new stabbing. Dunn said staff had rushed Healey away from questions.

#Breaking: Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey @MassGovernor quickly hustled out of an event today to avoid media questions about the revelation by @FoxNews that the suspect of the fatal stabbing of a UMass Dartmouth football player is an illegal immigrant from #Nigeria. Healey said just days ago that @ICEgov is “making Massachusetts less safe,” and that they are primarily targeting people “without a criminal record.” She has also criticized her #Republican challenger for reelection Mike Minogue @mikeminoguema for supporting federal immigration enforcement. (We both started in the middle of the staircase out of frame to the right when she and her staff went in the opposite direction of the media through a crowd of people) #Massachusetts #Healey #immigration #UMass #Nigeria #politics #mapoli — Tim Dunn (@ConsiderMeDunn) September 25, 2026

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As recently as August, Healey signed the PROTECT Law, which specifically aimed to restrict ICE activity, especially arrests, in areas including courthouses, schools, and hospitals. Days later, ICE Boston arrested a Brazilian illegal alien who was wanted for murder.

It is worth mentioning the fact that Healey’s policies directly contradict federal law on sheltering illegal aliens and interfering with federal officers’ operations (see 8 U.S. Code § 1324 and 18 U.S. Code § 118). Sadly, she’s not likely to face accountability either from the feds or from voters.

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