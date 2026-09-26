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Gov. Healey Won't Address Illegal Alien Killing of UMass Student

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
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Gov. Healey Won't Address Illegal Alien Killing of UMass Student
AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File

Gov. Maura Healey (D-Mass.) was recently screeching again that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) made Massachusetts less safe. Then an alien who overstayed his visa and is present in our country illegally stabbed a University of Massachusetts student to death. All of a sudden, Healey is playing hard to reach, desperate to avoid direct questions about illegal alien crime in her state.

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Unfortunately, the illegal alien criminal in question, Chukwunonso Uzoma David Uzoma Eze, obtained deferred action for his deportation under both the previous and the current administrations. He long overstayed his B-2 visa before stabbing two college athletes this month.

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The evidence all pointed to a massive crime wave across America during the era of the Joe Biden border crisis. In contrast, multiple cities that cooperated with the Trump administration on both immigration enforcement and pitching soft-on-crime policies saw drops in violent crime. Healey assumes that her Democrat voters will continue to support her no matter what, and so she just has to avoid talking about any illegal alien crimes in her state. 

After all, Democrats have spent two centuries successfully winning elections, despite never making a single town, city, state, or nation better with their policies. Their whole strategy depends upon demonizing other people while refusing to address their own mistakes.

Related: DHS Ends Biden-Era Solicitation of Donations for Illegal Aliens in Custody

Boston Herald political reporter Tim Dunn posted video Friday of himself chasing members of Healey’s staff through a building as he tried to get any answer from them about her position on ICE relative to the new stabbing. Dunn said staff had rushed Healey away from questions.

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As recently as August, Healey signed the PROTECT Law, which specifically aimed to restrict ICE activity, especially arrests, in areas including courthouses, schools, and hospitals. Days later, ICE Boston arrested a Brazilian illegal alien who was wanted for murder. 

It is worth mentioning the fact that Healey’s policies directly contradict federal law on sheltering illegal aliens and interfering with federal officers’ operations (see 8 U.S. Code § 1324 and 18 U.S. Code § 118). Sadly, she’s not likely to face accountability either from the feds or from voters.

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News Topics CRIME | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | MASSACHUSETTS

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