Trump Made Democrats Look Stupid Again

When President Donald Trump announced a new helipad for the White House South Lawn, Democrats lined up to trash it as another monument to his ego.

Boy, do they look stupid now.

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Trump announced the project earlier this year. The helipad, with an estimated price tag of $5 million to $6 million, would serve the new fleet of more powerful presidential helicopters. According to Trump, those aircraft generate so much force on landing that they've been chewing up the lawn. He added that the pad could also host other White House events and press conferences.

And what made it even better was that Sikorsky, the Lockheed Martin subsidiary that has built Marine One helicopters for decades, footed the bill.

"They didn't tell us how powerful these helicopters were and they felt a little bit guilty," Trump said.

None of that slowed down the outrage machine. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) called the project a "joke."

"Trump has refused to sign a bipartisan housing bill that would lower costs for working Americans, build more housing, and stop private equity from buying up homes. But he's laser-focused on building a new helipad," she said.

DNC Rapid Response Director Kendall Witmer piled on, calling the helipad one of Trump's "endless vanity projects."

A vanity project? Not even close. In fact, the Washington Post reported that multiple administrations had considered building this exact helipad, because the new VH-92A Marine One helicopters could scorch the White House lawn.

Trump didn't dream up the problem. He solved it.

And guess who put those lawn-torching helicopters into service? Joe Biden. The VH-92A fleet entered service in 2024, and Biden took the first flight aboard the Sikorsky-built aircraft. That same year, the military announced that Sikorsky had delivered the last of 23 helicopters and touted the fleet's "increased performance and reduced maintenance costs" compared with older models.

Democrats spent the summer blaming Trump for fixing a mess that Biden's shiny new helicopters created. Sound familiar?

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The funniest part came from Connecticut, where Sikorsky happens to be based. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.), Rep. Joe Courtney (D-Conn.), and Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) released a joint statement that tried to have it both ways. They opened by gushing over their home-state employer.

"The men and women of Sikorsky produce the world's finest helicopters, and their top-notch craftsmanship and innovation deserve to be celebrated," the group wrote. "The issue of Marine One engine exhaust burning the White House South Lawn goes back years and must be addressed to bring Sikorsky's next-generation Marine One helicopters into service."

So they admitted that the problem was real, had lingered for years, and needed fixing. Then they turned around and attacked the guy who fixed it.

"But once again, President Trump is rushing to complete yet another White House project without providing the American people with the transparency they deserve. It's a slap in the face to workers who'll have to work overtime and the taxpayers who may end up footing the bill," the statement continued.

Taxpayers who "may" foot the bill? Sikorsky covered the $5 million. A Lockheed Martin spokesperson told Time that "this specific contribution was made to the National Park Service," adding, "Our engagement with the federal government is guided by rigorous ethics and compliance standards and conducted in full accordance with all applicable laws and regulations."

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The helipad had its ribbon-cutting earlier this week, and I don't care who you are; it looks beautiful.

.@POTUS boards Marine One for the first time on the new helipad https://t.co/pW82yejM8h pic.twitter.com/8QbSohtMVN — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 21, 2026

You gotta admit, the new helipad looks awesome. pic.twitter.com/uYc1jPHX4d — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) September 21, 2026

It was also obviously necessary, just like the White House ballroom project was necessary and even wanted by previous administrations. Democrats chose knee-jerk opposition anyway, because opposing Trump is the only move they have left, even when he's right.

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