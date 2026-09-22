Yom Kippur Synagogue Shooting in Ontario

Yom Kippur in Israel began with multiple Palestinian terrorist attacks, including a deadly one. In Ontario, Canada, a shooter also marked the Jewish holiday by targeting a synagogue. Violent antisemitism is global.

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Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said the shooting seems to be an antisemitic hate crime, but it would not confirm for certain if there was any detailed evidence on that score. Sean Ward pulled up in a truck outside the Sons of Jacob Synagogue on the evening of September 20 and exchanged gunfire with two officers, one of whom suffered a serious injury. Fortunately, however, the only individual with confirmed life-threatening injuries is Ward himself.

Belleville’s deputy police chief Sheri Meeks confirmed Ward’s identity and also provided the name of the 13-year Belleville Police Service veteran Ward wounded: Constable Jeff Smith. The Times of Israel reported that Smith is recovering thanks to intensive care.

SIU spokesperson Kristy Denette estimated that 20 to 30 shots were fired and said investigators found dozens of bullet holes along the street, with homes and vehicles struck and some vehicle windows shot out. She said it would make sense to believe that the synagogue was deliberately targeted, but stressed that this was speculation… At a press conference, a reporter asked Denette if the incident could be considered a “terrorist attack aimed at the Jewish community.”

Denette’s cautious reply was “common sense would say that probably was the case.” But she said investigation into motive was technically restricted to Belleville police rather than SIU.

The Belleville police don’t seem to have doubts about the motive. “We recognize the concern and uncertainty many may be feeling, particularly given that this occurred near the Sons of Jacob synagogue during one of the holiest days in the Jewish faith. Let me be very clear: Antisemitism, hate and violence have no place in our community,” Meeks said. “Every person deserves to feel safe when attending a place of worship, gathering with loved ones or participating in community life.”

Related: Trump Offers Solidarity on Yom Kippur as Palestinian Jihad Mars the Holy Day

Norman Weddum, president of the synagogue, told the press that he was engaged in ushering congregants in for Yom Kippur services when the gunshots began. Therefore, Ward targeted the synagogue at a time when lots of people were arriving there for a special Jewish holiday.

The Times of Israel noted that houses of worship in Belleville have had to take advantage of increased security, while there are heightened police measures around the city. As is obvious from the video below, the city has a serious problem with antisemitic hatred:

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Two nights ago in Belleville, a gunman opened fire outside our synagogue as families gathered for Yom Kippur, seriously wounding Const. Jeff Smith. Now this: protesters outside Yom Kippur prayers in Toronto. It’s starts here Ford, Chow, and Carney. Enough https://t.co/KJa5d2DaB2 — Ryan Williams 🇨🇦 | The Competition Guy (@Ryan_r_Williams) September 22, 2026

The Canadian government under Prime Minister Mark Carney recognized a state of Palestine, which does not exist, eliciting praise from the genocidal terrorist group Hamas. Canada has been experiencing a rise in antisemitic crimes since 2023.

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