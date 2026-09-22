The Morning Briefing: Republicans Aren't Letting El-Sayed Memory Hole Hasan Piker

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is spending the day passing out Juicy Fruit to itinerant yak swaddlers.

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Many, many thanks to my good friend Kevin Downey Jr. for filling in for me yesterday. He's a mensch. And a fine ballroom dancer. There's a lot going on during this trip and I appreciate all of my colleagues who are helping me deal with some family stuff.

As we have discussed many times, the Democratic Party has a knack for churning out a never ending supply of candidates who seem to get more awful every year. Every time we think that the bottom has been scraped, they find a way to dig deeper. The garden-variety Trump Derangement Syndrome Dems have been a lot to deal with for the last decade, but a lot of them only seem mildly problematic when compared to the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) who are trying to take over the party.

Raging anti-Israel sentiment is the cornerstone of the DSA philosophy. It's not just a foreign policy feeling, of course, they're intensely antisemitic in everything that they do. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani doesn't hide his feelings very well, but he is practically a paragon of tolerance when compared to Abdul El-Sayed, the Michigan Democrat who's running for the United States Senate.

It's disturbing enough that New York just commemorated the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks with a Muslim mayor who may or may not be a full-throated supporter of terrorist groups like Hamas. El-Sayed has been palling around with Hasan Piker though, the guy who said that the United States deserved 9/11. He's been trying to duck his association with Piker, but Republicans know how to fight a little better these days, and aren't letting him get away with it.

Catherine wrote about the latest ad running to remind voters of El-Sayed's unsettling friendship with Piker:

Anyone who remembers or has studied the devastating al-Qaeda terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, knows the name of Todd Beamer. He was one of the heroes of Flight 93, the man who placed the famous call that ended with a prayer and the rallying cry, “Let’s roll.” The Islamic jihadi hijackers aimed to fly that plane to the U.S. Capitol, but Beamer and his fellow passengers and crew overpowered the hijackers and ultimately crashed in a field in Pennsylvania, pictured above. Beamer’s wife was pregnant at the time with their third child. David Beamer lost his son. Lisa Beamer lost her husband. Two little boys lost a father whom their unborn sibling would never meet. Todd Beamer was a stranger to the terrorists who took over his plane. But Islamic terrorists don’t believe in the individual value of human life. They see everything in terms of groups and aim for the supremacy of Islam by any means, no matter how demonic. Now that Islamists are taking over the Democrat Party, David Beamer — a Michigan resident — is warning Americans to remember 9/11:

I've been in Michigan for almost six weeks and have seen another El-Sayed/Piker ad in heavy rotation whenever anyone in the house is watching sports. We often talk about Democratic candidates providing fodder for the campaign ads of Republican opponents that should be "played on a loop." Piker's quote about 9/11 and El-Sayed's soundbite refusing to disavow Piker need to be in every attack ad here between now and the election.

El-Sayed has a lot of support here in commie Ann Arbor and will no doubt do quite well in Dearborn and surrounding areas. Michigan gets pretty red when moving away from Wayne and Washtenaw counties, though, and voters in the rest of the state are really going to need to turn out in November. Campaign ads like the one from David Beamer should take care of any apathy or complacency. The ones I've seen should also be powerful draws for independent voters and Democrats who think that the DSA has a serious ick factor associated with it. Rather than pass on voting, El-Sayed's insanely radical associations and ideas could get a lot of people to cross party lines in this election.

My crystal ball is pretty cloudy right now, so I'm not making predictions. In a sane world, El-Sayed wouldn't have won the Democratic primary in the first place. Worst-case scenarios are most definitely on the table here in the Year of Our Lord 2026. President Trump has taught the Republican Party how to fight better than it used to, which means that best-case scenarios merit serious consideration as well. Trump hasn't just imbued the GOP with toughness, he's also taught the party how push back on false narratives spun by the Democrats. That's something that the 99% of the Republican politicians who came before Trump were useless at.

We know that Abdul El-Sayed is too radical for regular Americans. Michigan — and the United States — need Dem voters here to realize that he's too radical for them as well.

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

09/21/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2026 Out-of-Town Travel Pool

Secondary TV Corr & Crew: RAV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Daily Mail

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters, The Hill

Radio: BBC

New Media: GB News



In-Town Pool

Secondary TV Corr & Crew: Telemundo

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Examiner

Secondary Print: Financial Times

Radio: BBC

New Media: Envoy Media



EDT :

7:00 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time

10:40 PM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

New York, New York

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Trump Tower en route the United Nations General Assembly

New York, New York

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive to the United Nations General Assembly

United Nations General Assembly

Open Press



9:55 AM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks

United Nations General Assembly

Pre-Credentialed Media



10:40 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Trilateral Signing Event with the Prime Minister of Denmark and the Prime Minister of Greenland

United Nations General Assembly

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



11:45 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain

United Nations General Assembly

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



12:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan

United Nations General Assembly

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



12:45 PM THE FIRST LADY delivers Remarks on Expanding Fostering the Future Together

United Nations General Assembly

Pre-Credentialed Media



1:15 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the President of Ukraine

United Nations General Assembly

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



2:15 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Shield of the Americas Event

United Nations General Assembly

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



2:45 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Multilateral Meeting with the Gulf Cooperation Council

United Nations General Assembly

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT departs the United Nations General Assembly en route Trump Tower

United Nations General Assembly

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives Trump Tower

New York, New York

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT departs Trump Tower en route Lotte Palace Hotel

New York, New York

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives Lotte Palace Hotel

Lotte Palace Hotel

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



7:15 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in an UNGA Leaders' Reception

Lotte Palace Hotel

Closed Press



7:40 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Pull-Aside Meeting with the Acting President of Venezuela

Lotte Palace Hotel

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs New York, New York en route the White House

New York, New York

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

The White House

Open Press

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