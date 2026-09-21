Bourbon Psychology: Mr. Beam and I May Have Figured Out Why Lib Chicks Are Bonkers

Like President Donald Trump and so many others, I have a "committee" that I assemble when answers are needed.

Sometimes, it works the other way around: the "committee" meets, usually around 9 p.m. on most nights, and, though unplanned, deep thinking ensues.

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The committee members include friends, military figures like the reputable Col. EH Taylor, family members such as my Old Grandad, and various others. I usually meet with one member at a time, but occasionally, much to my dismay, one committee member will run out, and another member may be called in to finish the thinking that needs to be thought.

My friend James Beam, who prefers to go by Jim, and I were recently discussing what makes liberal white women nuttier than squirrel scat.

FACT-O-RAMA! Sixty percent of liberal white women have been diagnosed with a mental illness. Considering that many people with a mental illness will go undiagnosed, the true number of liberals riding the crazy train may never be known.

Liberal women can reportedly spend thousands of dollars to have a screaming session where they bash sticks in the ground to deal with their emotions.



I saw it so now you have to.



🔊🔊🔊pic.twitter.com/urCDPrsS7z — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 20, 2024

I find it odd that the AWFULs (affluent white female liberals) are so... awful. They have everything they want, much of which their grandmothers never had, including a car, credit cards, an education, and a job.

Liberal women have state-of-the-art birth control and the right to kill unborn children that somehow sneak past, including abortion-until-birth in 10 states and Washington, D.C. For the oppressed handmaidens who are "forced" to give birth, nannies are only too happy to raise someone else's kids while mommy dearest empties boxes of Franzia and ghoulishly cheers on Lindsay Clancy with more than a hint of envy.

Insane liberal white woman blocks ICE vehicles while screaming ‘let my people go!’



She fucks around, and then she finds out as multiple federal agents tackle her to the ground.



What is your reaction? pic.twitter.com/tMYeW8JyBo — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) June 16, 2025

One thing the AWFL harpies have too much of is time.

Watch this AWFL who goes from exercising her First Amendment right to protest to the back of an "ICE mobile" in what surely must be a Guinness-record time. I warn the viewer now that her language is out of a Quentin Tarantino film. Her camera, which I am sure she thought was going to deliver a viral-worthy video of her "brave" exploits, falls to the ground and leaves us with a view of her intimate parts she normally reserves for her gynecologist and various groups of college basketball players.

Best video of the month hands down.



This Rabid Responder in San Diego yells and screams at ICE agents telling them, "You can't tell me what to do! What are you going to do arrest me?" She refuses to comply and continues to walk up on them.



Guess what?



They end up… pic.twitter.com/EYsMcLQw9b — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) September 16, 2026

As a former New York City liberal, I know the liberal gorgon feels entitled to her "right" to go full retard on anyone with whom she disagrees, as we saw above and below:

Liberal woman arrested for harassing a random guy thinking he was an ICE agent



😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/BrovyUBry2 — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) January 21, 2026

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I have dated five far-left, Bernie-broad types, and four had one thing in common: they were closeted pro-lifers. They revealed their traitorous, baby-saving belief to me and demanded secrecy, lest they be attacked by their friends. When I suggested they stand up for themselves and let the chips fall where they may, I got yelled at by all four. Their need to belong to the baby-sacrificing tribe was stronger than their desire to be true to themselves, and that, I believe, causes inner turmoil.

I believe self-hatred is the prevailing motivator for many of these sockdologizing, old man traps. Their rage isn't caused by ICE, Trump, or pro-lifers: it's due to the fact that they are terrified little girls who hate themselves for their weakness, and abhor the women who aren't afraid to say how they truly feel.

Liberal women are now gathering under waterfalls and screaming to “release their anger”



FFS lmao pic.twitter.com/XU7I5W9zLO — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) June 25, 2026

FACT-O-RAMA! The fact that I dated four far-left broads who were all pro-life is either a statistical anomaly, or there are way more pro-lifers hiding in the ranks of the pink-hatters than anyone knows.

For centuries, the AWFL's brave matriarchs fought for every freedom the AWFL enjoys today. In return, the AWFL, who benefits from the blood, sweat, and tears of their grandmothers, hates herself for not having the same courage to stand for what she believes in. She is a scared little girl who submits to the mob and hates herself for it.

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Watch as this harpy goes into beast mode on a child:

This is a Kamala Harris supporter screaming at a toddler in a stroller.



The party of joy and democracy. pic.twitter.com/XLzILcvNwL — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 26, 2024

Related: Liberal White Broads: the Kamikazes of Politics

I can't blame them for hating themselves. Imagine having everything life has to offer, including the money to scream in a scenic waterfall, knowing you lack the courage to stand up the way your grandmother did.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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