Now We Have Proof That the FBI Protected Biden in Classified Docs Case

Newly released FBI photos prove the two-tiered justice system conservatives have been talking about for years isn’t a conspiracy theory.

When federal agents searched Joe Biden's records for classified documents, they wore gloves and handled his files with the kind of care usually reserved for museum artifacts. When they searched Mar-a-Lago, they dumped Donald Trump's papers on the floor for the cameras.

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The Oversight Project, a government watchdog group, had been battling the DOJ in court for many years in order to get more than 70 of the FBI’s search photos from the raids at the Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington and at Biden’s home in Wilmington, Del. It wasn’t until mid-September 2026 that Vanessa Brinkmann, the DOJ’s senior counsel on information policy, agreed to release them, even though some images are still partially or fully redacted.

The contrast between how the FBI treated Biden and Trump for strikingly similar conduct is staggering. Trump was indicted on 40 federal felony counts for willfully retaining classified documents and conspiring to obstruct justice, charges brought by then-special counsel Jack Smith, an anti-Trump partisan, under then-Attorney General Merrick Garland, Joe Biden’s lackey. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon later dismissed the case, ruling Smith had been unlawfully appointed in the first place.

Biden, however, faced no charges at all.

Special Counsel Robert Hur, a former Trump appointee who once served as U.S. Attorney for Maryland, investigated Biden's own mishandling of classified material and declined to prosecute, writing that he believed a jury would see Biden as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory" if the case went to trial.

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The newly released photos, which the Federalist obtained, prove how the FBI blatantly treated the two cases differently.

FBI agents carefully organized Biden's files, keeping them neat, contained, and undisturbed. Folders recovered from the Biden Center were labeled "Iraq/Syria '14," "Foreign Policy," "Obama Doctrine — Atlantic," and "Biden Found Ben Harris," an apparent reference to Ben Harris, Biden's chief Treasury economist. Other folders included "Gmail Backup Codes," "J.R.B. Facebook," and "Schumer DACA," plus one titled "Zwonitzer Agenda Book Material," tied to Mark Zwonitzer, the ghostwriter behind Biden's memoirs. Zwonitzer's interviews with Biden later became central evidence in Hur's investigation.

Now, let’s compare that to Mar-a-Lago.

Who can forget that raid, when more than 30 plainclothes FBI agents spent nine hours searching all 126 rooms of the property. Agents placed classified cover sheets on top of Trump's documents before photographing them, creating a false impression that classified documents were haphazardly left lying around. Those photos shaped coverage before any legal process had even begun. No comparable cover sheets appear anywhere in the Biden photos, even though both men kept classified material at their properties.

None of this was an accident.

Assistant Attorney General George Toscas reportedly dismissed FBI agents' own concerns about how the Mar-a-Lago search would look publicly, even after they warned there wasn't probable cause for a warrant. An Aug. 4, 2022, email uncovered by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) shows agents knew they would bear the brunt of the backlash.

The Oversight Project contends the photos show something worse than a double standard. The group says Biden "commingled" classified information with his personal book notes in his desk drawer.

“This establishes that Biden not only removed classified information from the White House when he left as Vice President (18 USC 1924), but he did so for the purpose of disclosing that information (18 USC 798) to make money,” the group said in the statement.

The Oversight Project is now calling on the DOJ to reopen its investigation into getting back the millions Biden earned from that book.

Jeff Clark, the Oversight Project's vice president of litigation, said the released photos expose a clear double standard in how the DOJ and FBI handle high-profile investigations. Clark pointed out that Trump was subjected to a public spectacle designed to presume his guilt while Biden's case was handled protectively to preserve his reputation.

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Mike Howell, the Oversight Project's president, said his organization is aggressively pursuing the case and called Biden's conduct inexcusable, arguing that officials in positions of authority overlooked it, or worse, effectively excused it.

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