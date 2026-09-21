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City Tells Volunteer Fireman He's Unqualified Because of His Homeschool Diploma

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
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City Tells Volunteer Fireman He's Unqualified Because of His Homeschool Diploma
AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File

Andrew Coates has a state EMT license in Nebraska and is a volunteer firefighter who wanted to turn that volunteer work into a profession. But while the state of Nebraska simply says firemen have to be high school graduates, the city is claiming that it will only accept diplomas from accredited high schools, excluding homeschoolers like him.

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My mother homeschooled me from kindergarten through 12th grade, and we used a program that does have official accreditation. But most homeschoolers use a much more individualized and unofficial curriculum, and since public officials usually despise parents as educational authorities, many of them refuse to recognize the validity of homeschool education, even though homeschoolers overall consistently score higher on standardized tests. 

This rejection of Coates has nothing to do with competency, given the disastrous scores and increasing incompetence of many public school students, and Coates’ own state EMT license. It has everything to do with the city of Fremont wanting to force people to go through educational channels which politicians can control.

If you watch the video below, you will notice that the written requirements for the position did not match what the city’s Karen of an HR director, Jennifer McDuffee, told Coates. To complete the ridiculous persecution, the city then added the word “accredited” to its job description specifically to exclude Coates.

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Coates appealed to the Civil Service Commission, but the chairman rejected any accusation of discrimination. So the young man cannot work at the Fremont fire department despite his work experience in Cedar Bluffs. He is now hoping to find a job as a fireman somewhere not too far away. “Making a career out of it would be the goal: to get paid to do what you love,” the 22-year-old said. He added, “I think now it’s turned into we want to make sure that every homeschooler has an equal opportunity.”

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WOWT News14 reported on September 19 that about 30 supporters showed up to back Coates when he went before the commission, but that the commission claimed that it cannot interfere in city policy.

Chris Lichtenberg, Cedar Bluffs fire chief, who has seen how competent Coates is on the job, can’t believe that the young man’s experience doesn’t count for anything in Fremont. “I feel the city of Fremont is really missing out here, and in my mind, because of his homeschooling, you guys are discriminating against him,” Lichtenberg exclaimed.

Republicans currently dominate the state government of Nebraska, and Fremont is supposedly conservative-leaning, but even in Republican states and cities, it is not unusual to find woke officials who despise homeschooling. Many conservatives do not understand just how thoroughly Commies have infiltrated our institutions in every state.

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News Topics EDUCATION | NEBRASKA | PARENTAL RIGHTS | REPUBLICAN PARTY | WOKE

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