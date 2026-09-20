Yes, They Really Want to Destroy Us: The Startling Details of the Islamic/Leftist Coalition

Many people over the years how the left, with its glorification of delusion and deviance, could possibly align with Islamic movements that disparage the West for the very hedonism and dissipation that the left idolizes. In this brisk, clear, and massively important new investigation of this peculiar coalition, The Red/Green Axis 3.0: America Wake Up or Be Destroyed, veteran investigative journalist James Simpson offers a chilling answer: “Their ultimate goal is power. Period. Nothing more, nothing less; and of course, the unearned wealth that goes with it.” In this indispensable little volume, Simpson details the myriad ways they’re working now to attain that power.

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Simpson exposes the interlocking structure of tax-exempt organizations that fuel what he describes forthrightly as a Communist movement — not socialist, certainly not democratic, but full-on Communist in its desire to destroy the United States as a free society and establish in its place a totalitarian government that will, due to modern technological advances, be able to control every aspect of individual lives more than the Soviet Union or East Germany or Democratic Kampuchea ever dreamed of doing.

And they’re working toward this goal with tax relief from the United States government. Simpson notes that while many tax-exempt organizations are legitimate, “like many churches. But many are very partisan, and in some cases, like George Soros’ Open Society foundations, openly advocate and promote America’s destruction.”

While these movements present themselves as grass-roots groupings of committed activists, in reality, they’re massively-funded, top-down, rigidly controlled organizations in which the cadres dutifully march in lockstep, anticipating the totalitarian future their leaders so ardently desire to impose upon us.

One example of this astroturfing that Simpson points out is the Ford Foundation, which has “$13 billion in assets” and “almost singlehandedly created the open borders movement.” Simpson points out that “it funded the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education fund (MALDEF), the National Council of La Raza (NCLR—now called UNIDOS US), the Puerto Rican Legal Defense and Education Fund (PRLDF—now called LatinoJustice-PRLDF), and has donated heavily to the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and the ACLU. Together these groups shifted the narrative to favor open borders and amnesty. As discussed later, this has been a long-term goal of the Left, to change America by changing its people.”

The Red/Green Axis 3.0 also details how the left and its Muslim allies are advancing their sinister agenda by means of massive, scrupulously organized voter fraud, while Obama- and Biden-appointed judges do everything they can to stymie President Donald Trump’s efforts to restore integrity to our electoral process. Using the Michigan Senate race as a case in point, Simpson states that “while Mike Rogers is confident he can win against [Marxist Muslim Democrat candidate Abdul] El-Sayed, the very fact that Rogers is facing him in the general election ought to give him pause. No one expected [New York City Mayor Zohran] Mamdani to win either, and now it has been discovered that at least 7% of the NYC vote was fraudulent—enough to overturn the election. The voters counted simply do not exist, yet they all voted.”

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Then there is what Simpson aptly terms the “media/education/left axis.” One example of its success is the fact that “critical Legal Theory has replaced constitutional law as the narrative in many U.S. law schools, a fact which explains the appearance of so many Leftist jurists and attorneys, including the recent election of radical district attorneys, like Larry Krasner in Philadelphia, George Gascon in LA County and rogue prosecutors in seven other major U.S. cities and many smaller ones.”

This little book contains much, much more in this vein, but it is by no means a manifesto of despair. The Red/Green Axis 3.0 concludes with solid and specific recommendations for what patriots can and must do now to beat back this axis, reclaim our nation, and preserve it as a free republic that upholds equality of rights for all people and the freedom of every individual. These recommendations are alone worth the price of the book, but the analysis of the red/green axis itself is likewise essential.

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Above all, Simpson states that “while the Left sees this as a political battle, at its heart, it truly is a spiritual battle.” Indeed. And unless and until American patriots begin to see it that way, this evil alliance will continue to advance.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

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