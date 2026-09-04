The Nightmare From Which We May Never Wake Up

The left is winning.

Sure, they're losing most elections, and the entire Republican/conservative ecosystem is actively and passionately opposed.

So what.

In the trenches, where politics is practiced with "knives out" and the shadowy networks that organize, manipulate, and drive the sheep to the slaughterhouse operate with cash from billionaires as well as the Chinese government, the radical left is making troubling gains.

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No? If you haven't been paying attention to what's happening in the country lately, antipathy to data centers and Flock cameras, opposition to Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions, pro-Palestine/anti-Israel issues, and pro-Iran, anti-war sentiment have coalesced to form a nightmare coalition of the radical left, foreign actors, community activists, and ordinary Americans who have become useful idiots for the cause.

Before you get your panties in a twist, let me say that all of those issues are important, and just because you oppose data center construction, Flock cameras, AI, or are anti-war, that doesn't mean you're disloyal or anti-American. For the time being, at least, we still have free speech and the freedom to associate with whomever we wish.

Look me up in ten years (if I'm still here), and we'll see if that's still true.

The fact that there is legitimate opposition to all of those issues means that the radicals can hide, or blend in, with ordinary Americans whose interests are far more benign than theirs.

Far below the radar, where the mainstream media wouldn't soil their Gucci loafers to cover a story, an incredible scenario is unfolding. As communists have always known, America is ripe for the plucking. All they have to do is use our extraordinary freedoms to undermine us, sap our will to resist, and recruit soldiers to the cause, preferably young, stupid college kids who don't know any better.

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The fact that several men and women, who became rich beyond the dreams of avarice because of those freedoms, are acting as frontmen for the Chinese means their networks, carefully built over the last quarter century, will always be extraordinarily well funded.

One of those billionaires, Shanghai-based tech tycoon Neville Roy Singham, has been funding a range of activist groups since the turn of the 21st century. He has been spreading a pro-China, anti-American gospel, using his immense wealth and Chinese Communist connections to drive diverse causes, from anti-Trump hysteria to eliminating Flock cameras.

Singham doesn't give a darn about Flock cameras, "the surveillance state," or any of the concerns expressed by legitimate protesters. He's after the chaos, sowing distrust and suspicion among ordinary Americans, softening them up for the siren call of socialism that will look more and more attractive as these radical networks undermine our politics and the economy.

Crazy, huh? Not for the congressional committees and the Justice Department, who have been trying to unravel the extraordinarily complex funding trail that these radical groups use to get their cash.

A new report by the Consumer Action for a Strong Economy, a free-market nonprofit based in Alexandria, Va., used social media to uncover an "Activist Are Us" network, shocking in its scope and reach.

"The money, media, organizing capacity and campaign objectives converge in the same ecosystem," the report says.

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Fox News:

Organizations from the Singham network – including the Party for Socialism and Liberation, CodePink, the People’s Forum, ANSWER Coalition and affiliated groups – appeared repeatedly across those movements, working with nonprofits more aligned with the Democratic Party, including Indivisible, a nonprofit network funded in part by billionaire Democratic megadonor George Soros. The organizations deny any wrongdoing as agents of alleged foreign influence and say they are addressing legitimate community grievances. The second phase shifted that protest infrastructure toward American technological infrastructure. Over the past year, CodePink developed a national campaign against data centers, while the campaign took root among the approximately 70 chapters of the Party for Socialism and Liberation with near-identical messaging and strategies. Liberation News, which describes itself as the newspaper of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, nationalized local victories and promoted moratoria, bans and project cancellations. Media outlets, like BreathThrough News, from the Singham network provided additional amplification. The third phase involved an ideological crossover in which Flock cameras have now become a bridge between local privacy and policing concerns and the national fight over artificial intelligence, cloud systems, energy and data centers.

The Singham network has fused the data center opposition and Flock camera activism into a single, unified protest.

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Fox reports, "According to the Arken Intelligence analysis, posts mentioning both Flock and data centers increased from 639 posts in the 10 weeks before a spike in organizing on May 19 led to 9,009 posts over the next 10 weeks, a 14.1-fold increase."

"Issue pairings rarely multiply fourteen-fold in a matter of weeks without a catalyst, particularly when the surge begins immediately after organizers start promoting the connection," the report states.

Again, the radicals couldn't care less about data centers or Flock cameras. They are a means to an end, nothing more.

In July, CodePink’s Detroit chapter published a description of data centers as the physical infrastructure of mass surveillance, linking them to OpenAI, Palantir Technologies, military contractors and ICE, crafting a narrative around the argument that the AI data center industry "creates harm and destruction." CodePink has dedicated a website page to a new campaign, "DATA CENTERS AND THE WAR ECONOMY," describing data centers as products and instruments of war and warning that projects "must be halted wherever they are." Its action page calls on activists to build a joint struggle against data centers and the "war economy."

There's no easy response to this broad-based attack on the U.S. It would be unconstitutional to shut them down, especially since there are many legitimate protesters in the radical groups who may be misled or nuts. Under our system of government, they have a right to their opinions and activism.

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Most Americans don't want to be bothered with this. The media are either too lazy or agree with the goals of the radicals to sound the alarm. Plus, there's a lot of misinformation being spread on our side as well. Data centers and Flock cameras are being demonized, and many on the right, even prominent GOP politicians like Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas, are accepting the propaganda without thinking critically.

All we can do is sound the war tocsin and do battle with the radicals. We may not win. But they'll know they've been in a fight.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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