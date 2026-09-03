Well, This MS NOW Moment With Kamala Harris Was Super AWKWARD

Last month, PJ Media reported that red-state Democrats want nothing to do with Kamala Harris on the campaign trail, a brutal signal for whatever she's quietly planning for 2028. This week, that reporting caught up with her on MS NOW, of all places, and it was every bit as awkward as you'd expect.

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In Iowa, two of the state's top 2026 Democrat candidates have said, on the record, that they do not want Harris campaigning with them. Politico asked Rob Sand, the Democrat nominee for Iowa governor, at the Iowa State Fair whether he wanted Harris to campaign for him. "No thanks.... Let's move on. We need some new leadership," Sand said. Josh Turek, the Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate in Iowa, faced the same question from the same reporter. His answer was one word, delivered with a smile: "No."

Iowa isn't the only place Democrats are keeping their distance. Mary Peltola, the Democrat Senate candidate in Alaska, put daylight between herself and Kamala after Kamala's political operation sent out a fundraising appeal in Peltola's name without bothering to ask first... and she wasn't happy about it.

Michigan candidates are keeping her at arm's length too, and Democrat insiders aren't exactly hiding why. An unnamed Democrat strategist told The Hill, "Look, the reality is, she underperformed in Michigan, particularly in places like Dearborn. And Elissa Slotkin was on the ballot and won. So that says a lot."

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It’s really embarrassing for a former vice president, the first woman to ever hold that office, and the Democrat Party's 2024 presidential nominee to get snubbed this way. And during a phone interview on MS NOW, host Peter Alexander asked her point-blank about it. Kamala's answer produced one of the more awkward moments of her post-2024 career.

“Politico reports that you are wading into some of the midterms and that red states, not blue or purple states, but red states — Democrats in states that Donald Trump won — are encouraging you to stay away for fear it could impact their races there. Your response to some of that reporting?”

"Listen, Peter, we need to win," Kamala said. "Bottom line, we need to win. I have run locally, I've run for statewide office and obviously nationally, and these candidates know what they need to do to win, and I would expect nothing less.”

She’d expect nothing less, huh?

“I look forward to being on the trail and helping folks where I can be helpful,” she continued. “But we have got to put a check on this lawless administration and deliver what Americans need and deserve. Lower cost, affordable healthcare, affordable childcare, you name it. So I support them in doing whatever they need to do to win."

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Kamala Harris says she "expected nothing less" when asked about Democrats not wanting to campaign with her.



MS NOW: Red state Democrats are encouraging you to stay away. Your response?



HARRIS: “Bottom line: we need to win...I would expect nothing less..." pic.twitter.com/3DsYCIUGvH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 3, 2026

Nothing less is exactly what Democrats are giving her.

That's the tell. Kamala just conceded that keeping her at a distance is smart politics for those Democrats who want to survive in November.

You almost have to give Alexander credit for asking the question, and you can bet that Kamala hated getting it and being forced to come up with an answer.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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