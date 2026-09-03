Maria Bartiromo Out at Fox News, and We Don't Know Why

Maria Bartiromo is gone from Fox News Media, and after more than twelve years on the air, nobody's saying why.

I'll admit it: when I saw the news, I was surprised. Confused, too. Bartiromo built a solid career at Fox Business and Fox News over more than a decade, becoming one of the network's most recognizable faces and a go-to interviewer for major political figures, including President Donald Trump himself. Now she's just gone.

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Fox News Media confirmed the departure was effective Thursday, ending a run of roughly 12½ years with the company.

The network's statement was just about as bare-bones as a corporate statement gets.

"Effective today, Maria Bartiromo is no longer with Fox News Media," the statement read. "We thank Maria for her work over the last 12 1/2 years and wish her all the best on her next chapter.”

No explanation.

No context.

Just a date and a perfunctory thank you.

Bartiromo's weekday Fox Business Network program, Mornings with Maria, aired its final episode Thursday morning. Starting Friday, the show will be called Mornings with FOX Business instead.

This new show will be fronted by a rotating lineup of anchors rather than one familiar face. That's a notable shift for a network that built its morning identity around Bartiromo for over a decade.

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Her weekly program is getting the same treatment. Fox is renaming Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street to FBN's Wall Street. Cheryl Casone will host the first week under the new title, and after that, rotating anchors will take over there too.

Then there's Sunday Morning Futures on the Fox News Channel, arguably Bartiromo's highest-profile show. Jason Chaffetz is set to fill in as host this coming Sunday. Fox hasn't named anyone as a permanent replacement, which, from where I sit, suggests Bartiromo’s departure wasn’t planned.

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On top of that, Fox Business says a new weekday programming lineup is coming soon. So three shows are getting reshuffled at once, and the network still hasn't told viewers why the anchor behind all three is suddenly out the door. Frankly, I'm at a loss.

As Variety points out, though, it's not entirely unprecedented.

The reasons for the split could not be immediately determined, but in past cases, Fox has parted ways with prominent anchors because they fell out of favor, as Tucker Carlson did in 2023; because of scandal, as was the case with Bill O’Reilly in 2017 when he was accused of multiple examples of sexual harassment which he denied; or because the journalist was moving into politics, as happened with former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee, who left behind weekend hosting duties on Fox News as he contemplated a run for the White House in 2015.

Something happened here, and Fox News Media isn't telling us what. Aidan McLaughlin of Vanity Fair says she is not leaving for a job in the Trump administration, which means if you thought she was going to replace Karoline Leavitt as White House press secretary, you were wrong.

Bartiromo is not leaving for a job in the Trump admin, I’m told — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) September 3, 2026

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Maybe it really is as simple as a contract that ran its course. Maybe it's something messier. Either way, viewers who tuned in every morning for over a decade deserve more than a two-sentence statement thanking Bartiromo for her service and wishing her well.

Perhaps we'll find out soon why she left. For now, all we've got is a name, a date, and a whole lot of unanswered questions.

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