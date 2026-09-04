HUGE Jobs Report for August! Democrats Most Hurt.

America's economy just handed Democrats their worst Friday of the year, mere weeks before the midterms.

The Labor Department's August 2026 jobs report dropped Friday morning, and it left the doom-and-gloom crowd on the Left with nothing to say. Employers added 162,000 jobs last month, crushing what economists were predicting and delivering exactly the kind of number Democrats have spent all summer insisting Donald Trump's economy couldn't produce. The new jobs were actually triple the expectations.

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It gets worse for the left.

The report didn't just beat expectations for August; it rewrote the story of the entire summer. The Labor Department revised July's initial estimate of a 23,000-job loss up to a 21,000-job gain, and it revised June's payroll numbers higher, too. The "stalling economy" narrative Democrats have been pushing for months just collapsed under its own weight.

🚨 President Trump and Republicans' economy is BOOMING with August jobs' report TRIPLING expectations: @cherylcasone: "This is wild, 162,000 nonfarm jobs were created…the expectation was 56[K]…Manufacturing jobs came in better than expected..." pic.twitter.com/f1hY3ZA6Dz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 4, 2026

Unemployment held steady at 4.1% in August after falling in both June and July. The labor force participation rate climbed to 61.6% in August, up from 61.4% in July, proof that more Americans are entering the job market Democrats swore was dying under Trump.

President Trump and Republicans TRIPLED expectations for the August Jobs report 🔥



CNBC: "Up 162,000…that’s basically 3x what expectations are!” pic.twitter.com/MPloI2JTk2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 4, 2026

The White House wasted no time taking a victory lap. "America added 162,000 jobs in August -- triple economists' expectations," White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai said in a post on X. "The private sector has now created over one million jobs under President Trump, whose reindustrialization agenda continues to drive manufacturing and factory construction job growth. America is in the middle of a historic investment boom, and the August jobs report is the latest data point showing how Americans are benefitting from the Trump administration's pro-growth policies. The best is yet to come with even more job, wage, and economic growth in store for everyday Americans."

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“Senate Republicans are fighting to ensure Americans keep more of every paycheck. Meanwhile, Democrats want to raise taxes on tips and overtime, squeezing waiters, hairstylists, bartenders, and other hardworking Americans trying to make ends meet,” said National Republican Senatorial Committee National Press Secretary Bernadette Breslin.

NEC Director Kevin Hassett on the blockbuster August jobs report: "There is a lot of policy success underneath it... Tariffs are making people onshore activity; the expensing is making people want to invest like crazy, and that's creating construction jobs and also beginning to… pic.twitter.com/4zzAPxZaFY — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 4, 2026

Economists with no reason to flatter Trump were stunned, too.

"Wow. A huge August jobs report," Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, wrote on X. "The US economy added +162,000 jobs in August. On top of that June and July were revised higher by a total of +55k."

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Even CNN is admitting the obvious.

“We're seeing that this rollercoaster job market, it bounced back and raced back to life in a big way last month,” CNN’s Matt Egan reported. “And this should ease some of those concerns about the labor markets. So the U.S. economy adding 162,000 jobs last month — that more than doubled the consensus forecast, which was for a gain of just 65,000. In fact, this is the most jobs that the economy has added in a month since March.”

CNN touts President Trump and Republicans' August Jobs Report



CNN: “The US economy adding 162,000 jobs last month. That more than doubled the consensus forecast. This most jobs the economy has added in a month since March.” pic.twitter.com/qOyT1TN1Si — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 4, 2026

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Democrats built their entire economic message around the idea that Trump's policies were failing everyday Americans. This jobs report just blew a hole straight through it. Wages are up. Participation is up. Job creation tripled what economists projected. And now even CNN can't pretend otherwise.

This is exactly the kind of economic news Democrats didn't want anyone to see, especially right before the midterms. The best is yet to come, and they know it.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s successes and combat the Democrats' lies about America's economic revival. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.