Bad News, Abdul. Tucker Carlson Wants to Be Your Bestie.

It would be a mistake to call Tucker Carlson a man without a country. I think he has a country. It just doesn't appear to be the U.S., and it’s definitely not Israel. As a once-loyal listener of his podcast after Fox News canned him, it would be an understatement to say I was disappointed in the strange turns that he and others I used to like have taken in recent times.

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Seemingly overnight, there is a whole clique of former “child stars” of the MAGA movement who abandoned any pretense of conservatism and what MAGA continues to stand for. Carlson and Candace Owens are two of the most obvious, but there are also Megyn Kelly, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.). I once felt comforted that all of them were largely on the same team as me. That was until I learned they were never on my team in the first place. That was until I learned they are nothing more than posers and opportunists.

They are always on the lookout for the next big thing (NBT), and for Carlson, it would seem the NBT is being anti-Israel, anti-Trump, anti-MAGA, anti-conservatism, and, given who he aligns himself with these days, anti-American. You can’t support Abdul El-Sayed and expect people to believe that you have America's best interests at heart.

El-Sayed hates America, and he clearly has no use for Christianity and Christians, at least after they’ve voted for him. Carlson still professes to be a Christian, doesn’t he?

Still, there’s something very high schoolish about El-Sayed that some people find attractive. He can’t really grow a nice beard, he’s kinda short (but he's always in the gym to compensate for that), he dances to Taylor Swift, and he resents traditional American values, which is juvenile when you see it in him.

It would seem Carlson is into that sort of political bad boy, which may explain why he now wants to be El-Sayed’s new BFF, now that Hasan Piker and El-Sayed were forced to break up by the Democrat establishment.

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Though, when I was in the hallway talking to Jennifer at her locker, she told me that Ashley’s sister heard from Brittany’s brother Zach that he heard that Hasan and Abdul plan to get back together after the general election. Zach told Brittany, who told Ashley, who told Jennifer that Hasan is Abdul’s one true love, and that Abdul might be just using Tucker for the time being. At least that's what Jennifer told me, but you have to promise not to tell anyone. And don't tell anyone I told you.

Meanwhile, on his podcast, Carlson heaped high praise on El-Sayed. In an interview Carlson was conducting with Saagar Enjeti, the two talked about the El-Sayed campaign for the Senate in Michigan.

Carlson and Enjeti were talking about how El-Sayed has very obviously and very disingenuously moved to the middle to run in the general election against Republican Mike Rogers. You can bet your last dollar that he will revert back to his Islamic socialist roots if elected. But that’s not how Carlson framed it.

Enjeti said the quiet part out loud when he pointed out that El-Sayed is doing a bit of "shape shifting." Anyone with an eye for politics can see that should El-Sayed win in November, he’d enter the Senate to the left of Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.), and he'd be just as radical an Islamist politician as Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

Carlson is not dumb. He sees everything you’re seeing, so when his take doesn’t seem grounded in the same reality you see, it’s not because he can’t see it. It’s most likely because he either doesn’t want you to see it or, more than likely, he wants you to question it. He wants to establish reasonable doubt in your own mind about whatever it is he chooses to talk about.

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And so, when Carlson praises El-Sayed, it’s not to help the duplicitous Senate candidate get more Democrat votes; it’s to take a bite out of the Republican and independent voting blocs in Michigan. Carlson is nothing if not strategic.

Enjeti commented to Carlson about the El-Sayed campaign, “I watch his campaign now, it’s America First…. When he talks about Israel, he says, ‘Israel is committing a genocide, but ultimately I want to make sure that you don’t pay more for healthcare. I don’t want your tax dollars going abroad to fund this barbaric military.’ He stands in front of a giant American flag. It’s almost Trumpian in terms of a lot of those problems.”

Carlson chimed in on cue, “Well, it is literally Trumpian.”

It’s probably no coincidence that since Rogers is a well-known supporter of Israel, Carlson would not vote for the Republican candidate if he lived in Michigan.

“I wouldn’t vote for Mike Rogers at gunpoint,” Carlson said to Enjeti.

So, there you have it. Carlson appears to, at least for now, be on Team Democrat, Team Radical Islam, Team Anti-Israel, Team Socialist, and Team “We’re Pretending to Distance Ourselves From Hasan Piker for Now but Not for Long.”

One thing he seems not to be is on Team America. We can only speculate as to why, but to do so at this point is a waste of time. There are roughly two months before Election Day. That's just about how long I expect Carlson’s crush on El-Sayed to last. You have to know this about Carlson: He’ll be all-in with you before the election, but afterward, he’ll change colors in a millisecond. That’s just what he does. Why would he change now?

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🚨Tucker Carlson basically endorses Abdul El-Sayed for the U.S. Senate🚨



He said he would not vote for Mike Rogers at gunpoint, called him a “tool of Israel,” and praised El-Sayed for “taking on” AIPAC.



Tucker and Saagar Enjeti agreed that El-Sayed is running an “America First”… pic.twitter.com/JM4V6tgwfY — Justin (@JustinUSA) September 3, 2026

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