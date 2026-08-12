The Morning Briefing: Cute Couple — Tucker Carlson and Hunter Biden Find Each Other

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Andeirbrongg was the only one not surprised at the Etsy success of his Gene Simmons-inspired beachwear.

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Although there was certainly plenty of fodder to work with in Tuesday's news cycle, I had no interest in leading off today with another story about the Democrats' crazy commies. Instead, we're going to discuss a crazy who we once thought was on our side.

I never paid close enough attention to Tucker Carlson to pinpoint when he decided to grow his brand by becoming ragingly antisemetic. Perhaps it was always part of his longterm plan. There's a theory that a few of us have that some people who launch their careers in conservative media don't have their hearts in it politically. It's just a career move. For example, Jennifer Rubin used to write here at PJ Media.

If that's what Tucker was doing, he sold it very well and for a long time. Those days are long gone, as we know. Anyone who is in sync with Candace Owens needs to get checked for a concussion, fitted for a straitjacket, and maybe given a distemper shot.

In Tucker's New World Order, he is now a sympathetic ear for Hunter Biden. My HotAir colleague David Strom wrote about the interview, and he makes a couple of points that, until now, I had blissfully not considered. David is convinced that Carlson wants to run for president, and that Biden has political designs of his own.

But that's not the most Tuckerish thing in the Carlson/Biden buddy fest that David wrote about:

Tucker has combined his passion for self-promotion with his obsession with Israel, and helping Hunter rehabilitate himself by turning Hunter's drug-fueled felony spree into an Israeli plot, as if Israel has nothing more important than to provide Hunter with hookers, blow, and cushy positions at Chinese and Ukrainian sketchy businesses.

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Show us on the doll where Israel touched you, Mr. Carlson.

If Carlson really does want to run for president, his pathological hatred for Israel pretty much obligates him to run as a Democrat. He's going to need to start working on his commie bona fides if he wants to get any cred with them. Don't be surprised to see him brunching with Hasan Piker soon.

Carlson's attempt to normalize Hunter Biden is one of the more offensive things that he's done. It doesn't matter how long it's been since he last did blow with and/or off of a hooker, he's the sleaziest of all the Bidens. That's not an easy thing to achieve.

Joe Biden poisoned the American political conversation for over half a century. His is a legacy that most definitely should not be carried on by his lowlife ne'er-do-well scam artist son. This great country has suffered enough in the name of Biden.

The real tragedy of Tucker Carlson's trip to the lunatic fringe is that it hurts the conservative cause. As David notes in his post, Carlson still has a huge following. It's not the hearts and minds of Democrats he's winning over; it's former Republican voters who have been fans of his all along. Thanks to Carlson, they think that one of America's staunchest allies is behind all of the evil in the world.

And they think that Candace Owens is smart.

Yeah, we're not getting them back.

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

08/11/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Secondary TV Corr: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Newsweek

Secondary Print: The Hill

Radio: AURN

New Media: The Lila Rose Show



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

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10:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Greeting with Law Enforcement and Military Service Members

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11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

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12:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

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2:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in Signing Time

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4:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

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