Airlines Are Interfering With ICE Arrests at Airports

More than one major airline’s employees have illegally interfered with federal immigration officers as they were attempting to arrest foreign criminals.

The National Pulse reported on Tuesday that JetBlue and Southwest are among the airlines that have tried to argue with federal immigration agencies about enforcement at airports, particularly for foreigners who overstayed their visas. The outlet also noted the importance of arresting overstayed visa holders because up to five of the 19 terrorists who committed the deadly 9/11 attacks had overstayed their visas.

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In other words, the airline employees who try to protect illegal aliens could well be helping ensure deadly terrorist attacks in the future. We know that as many as tens of thousands of terrorists or terror affiliates entered the United States under the Biden administration alone.

“Airlines have had constructive discussions with ICE and TSA to ensure if law-enforcement activity occurs at an airport, there are proper procedures and protocols in place to prioritize the safety and security of all involved,” asserted a spokesman for Airlines for America. The self-righteous leftists like to claim that ICE needs a judicial warrant to arrest illegal aliens, which is completely untrue. ICE explicitly has warrantless arrest powers.

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From The National Pulse:

ICE reportedly averaged nearly three dozen airport arrests per day in July, including foreign nationals who had overstayed visas or received final deportation orders. Airlines such as Southwest and JetBlue have challenged aspects of the enforcement operations, with employees in some cases restricting agents’ access to boarding areas and passenger information. During a July 25 incident in Dallas, Southwest personnel reportedly refused to allow ICE agents onto a departing aircraft without a judicial warrant, while agents were using an administrative warrant issued by ICE. The renewed debate over visa enforcement has drawn attention to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, as the 9/11 Commission found that as many as five of the 19 hijackers had overstayed their visas.

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What The National Pulse did not explain, however, is that it is in fact in violation of federal law to attempt to delay or stop federal officers when they are actively engaged in carrying out their duties.

18 U.S. Code 111 penalizes anyone who “forcibly assaults, resists, opposes, impedes, intimidates, or interferes with any person designated in section 1114 of this title while engaged in or on account of the performance of official duties.” Anyone convicted under this law could be looking at somewhere between a year to 20 years in prison, depending upon the severity of the interference or assault.

Furthermore, 8 U.S. Code § 1324 punishes anyone who “conceals, harbors, or shields from detection, or attempts to conceal, harbor, or shield from detection” an illegal alien.

Perhaps if federal officers began to arrest airline employees and executives who violated these laws, they wouldn’t have any more issues with interference at airports?

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's survival and thriving.

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