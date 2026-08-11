Rabbi Barclay's Iran Update: The Rhetoric Continues

Another day has gone by in the Middle East with threats and promises, rhetoric and blustering. Spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Esmail Baghaei Hamaneh said, "As long as the war continues, we will not allow passage through the strait. We did not discuss the issue of fees, but it is customary to charge fees for services. We are currently focused on Hormuz, and not on resuming negotiations with the US."

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Iran also made more claims that it will not stop its victorious war and negotiate with the United States until/if/when the U.S. agrees to its demands, which include: control of the Strait of Hormuz; removal of all U.S. forces and bases from the region; and financial reparations paid to the Islamic regime for the damage that has occurred to Iran through this conflict.

Trump responded as could have been predicted. "With all due respect to negotiations with Iran, it must bear responsibility for the destruction and death it caused in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Gaza! … Iran requested compensation for damage caused to it during the war. This is an interesting idea because I also demand compensation from it for all the people it killed and those who were seriously injured. Compensation should also be paid to the hundreds of thousands of protesters that Iran killed over the past 50 years." He also claimed that all mines have been removed from the Strait and added, "The strait is now open. The only one in control there is the U.S. Navy."

Israel has formally rejected the plan from the "Peace Council" and is prepared for peace or war at any time. On Monday, IDF Chief of Staff Zamit told a senior operational forum that Israel is at a "strategic crossroads," with diplomatic negotiations underway across "all major arenas" following what he called the IDF's "historic achievements." He also said that Israel must capitalize on those achievements and remain "vigilant and highly prepared in defense, with immediate readiness to return to high intensity combat".

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Meanwhile, each day that goes by, Iran continues to develop and produce weapons.

Related: Rabbi Barclay's Iran Update: Is the Ayatollah Alive? Is Peace Now Even Possible?

But Israel's ultimate weapons are not the Iron Dome or fighter jets. Israel's greatest ally is not the United States. Israel's ally and defender is the Holy One, Blessed be He and His Presence. So as we see history repeating itself yet again as Israel seems to stand more and more alone, we must always remember that we are never alone or abandoned: The Covenant that was made over 3,500 years ago stands true today. God's promises are eternal.

May we all have faith in that eternal truth and know that (hopefully with the aid of the United States and others) the political theater being played out between Iran and the U.S. is important, but that what is always the most important is simple — our relationship with God.

We are now only a month away from the High Holidays, the time and place to become more aware and deepen that relationship. If you have not yet registered for the services at the Canyon Club (or for streaming them if you are not in the area), I invite you to sign up now at https://www.nersimcha.org/high-holy-days-2026.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.