WNBA Star's 'White Privilege' Post Raises Questions About Her Flagrant Foul on Sophie Cunningham

The WNBA is getting used to controversies. Sophie Cunningham's truth-telling about transgender athletes proved to be a bridge too far for the LGBTQ-heavy WNBA. The retaliation was swift, sure, and brutal.

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Chicago Sky's star guard, DiJonai Carrington, raced down the floor to stop a layup by Indiana's Cunningham and committed a vicious "flagrant foul 2." The referee said there was windup, impact, and follow-through on the foul, upgrading the infraction to the maximum penalty: an ejection and a fine.

Carrington posted "White Privilege@ indianafever" on her Instagram account within minutes of leaving the floor. It was obviously directed at Cunningham's race and the referee's favoring her because she was white.

WNBA player DiJonai Carrington blames “white privilege” after being ejected for a hard foul on Sophie Cunningham.



Carrington was given a Flagrant 2 foul and was immediately ejected.



She then apparently rushed to the locker room so she could blame “white privilege.” pic.twitter.com/f97XWEXlEx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 8, 2026

Some called it "the most obvious flagrant 2 of the year." Did the fact that Carrington is a lesbian have anything to do with the brutality of the foul?

We don't know because the league has yet to weigh in on the incident, an indictment of the WNBA for its bias against white players. And when she first spoke of the incident, she responded to a clip of former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho criticizing her reaction. Carrington posted on X on Monday that she “never once claimed that the assessment of the foul was white privilege.”

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Of course she didn't. But we're not as brain-dead as her liberal supporters who can't put two and two together and find the obvious answer.

Then what the hell was it? Everyone in Christendom knows what she meant by the Instagram post claiming white privilege. Instead, banking on her moral superiority as a black lesbian, she stonewalled Acho.

“Try exercising your critical thinking skills; I know you studied psych. Furthermore, I’m the LAST thing from ignorant or asinine when it comes to speaking on ‘white privilege’, do ya research on that one,” Carrington wrote. “I actually went to school, one of the top universities might I add, to educate myself on this exact subject.

Carrington majored in African-American studies at Stanford. And Acho is no dummy either. He graduated in December 2011 with a degree in sports management and completed his master's degree in sports psychology in 2017, both from the University of Texas at Austin.

“I would never use that term as a rhetorical weapon knowing the historical and social weight it holds without having the proper evidence to substantiate it, Carrington said.

Belittling your critics and denying what everyone knows you said is only making her situation worse. Now, only a full-blown mea culpa will suffice.

She made a half-hearted effort at an apology, writing, "I'm never gonna let an open layup just be had. You can pull clips from however many seasons of me making that same exact play. It was unfortunate that I made contact with her in the way that I did, but it was never intentional," per an X post from Chicago State of Mind Sports.

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Former NFL great Boomer Esiason believes it was a "targeted attack."

"She immediately gets on her phone and puts out a post on Threads talking about white privilege. How is everybody supposed to react to that? What are the opinions we are all supposed to have when you do something that stupid?” Esiason said, via OutKick. “I think because of the timeline of everything, because of, if you want to call it, the jealous nature, the legitimate hatred for somebody because of what they believe in and because of what they look like and because of how popular they are, I could say it’s a targeted attack.”

Andrew Holleran, editor at The Spun, pointed out a recent incident involving WNBA coach of the Toronto Tempo Sandy Brondello, who referred to Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese as "a protected species." Brondello was suspended for a game and apologized to Reese even though the remark wasn't directed at Reese's race.

Carrington did not address the reason for her "white privilege" post on Instagram. If it wasn't about the ejection for hitting a white player, what was it referring to? Whom was it directed at?

I think Esiason is on to something. Approximately 38% to 40% of active WNBA players are publicly out as lesbian, bisexual, or queer. (In recent seasons, around 40 to 45 rostered players across the league's 12 teams have publicly identified as LGBTQ+). Some former players say the percentage is much higher.

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Then there's the jealousy factor. Cunningham and her white teammate Caitlin Clark have gotten loads of press for their play. Cunningham has gotten plaudits for standing up for Clark, who is getting brutalized by many players. Caitlin Clark was billed as the league's first genuine superstar as her popularity transcends the game. She has numerous endorsement deals and is the nominal face of the league.

And she's white. That sticks in the craw of many less talented black players who have toiled in obscurity for years. The fact that Clark and Cunningham are elevating the league's stature, leading to increased exposure and larger salaries for all, doesn't seem to matter. The resentment is obvious.

The racial and sexual orientation issues will not go away. They threaten to destroy the WNBA just as the league is beginning to win more fans.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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