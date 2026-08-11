Anchor Baby Hasan Piker Is a Living Reminder of How Wise Trump Is to Crush Birth Tourism

Oh, yes. The communist, terrorist-loving Muslim man of the moment, Hasan Piker — the man touting America-hating commie candidates and cheering on the Islamic takeover of the U.S. — is an anchor baby. He is a living reminder of why the birthright, anchor-baby, birth-tourism citizenship that the U.S. Supreme Court upheld in Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, et al. v. Barbara, et al. confirms that our Constitution, contrary to Justice Robert H. Jackson's wish, really is a suicide pact.

Advertisement

In his dissent, Justice Samuel Alito said the case was "one of the most important decisions in the history of the Court, and in my judgment, the Court has made a serious mistake."

Chief Justice John Roberts, far from upholding the integrity of the Supreme Court as he hoped by issuing this decision, instead undermined the security of the country. Congress appears unwilling to respond. President Donald Trump, however, has attempted to do what he can by his Executive Order, which seeks to double down against birth tourism.

And we have Exhibit A of why President Trump is absolutely right to do so.

Piker's parents, who are from Turkey, came to the United States long enough to have a cup of chai tea and give birth to their condemnable son, who never grew up in America. He didn't ride a BMX, play little league, or go to ballgames. He doesn't know about American greatness because they don't teach stuff like that in Turkish schools. He doesn't have an NFL team he cheered for as a kid because he wasn't a kid in the U.S. He's unlike most new American citizens in that he's chosen to come to a place he excoriates.

Keep Up: West Coast, Messed Coast™—Spokane Arsonist Was Wearing the Same Shirt He Wore to Set Fires Last Year

Would he be able to finish this sentence: "Give me liberty or..."? Would he be able to finish the lyric, "Oh, Beautiful, ..."?

Advertisement

If you have to ask, you already have his answer. He HATES our country.

Hasan Doğan Piker grew up in Istanbul and Ankara. Those places are not in America; they are in what used to be the Christian nation of Turkey, which, if you consult your Bible maps, was known as Asia Minor—the home of Antioch, Ephesus, and Galatia, and where the Seven Churches of Revelation are located. It's where Noah's Ark is believed to have settled somewhere around Mount Ararat. It's where Constantine, a new Christian, renamed Byzantium to Nova Roma, the New Rome. The city soon came to be known as the City of Constantine, Constantinople. He built Nova Roma's first church, the Hagia Sophia.

The Muslim belief was founded inside a cave 600-plus years after the birth of Christ and thousands of years after the first Jews walked the earth. Eventually, Muslims began their wars of conquest against the Christians and by 1453 had sacked Asia Minor. The Hagia Sophia was rebranded a mosque. Constantinople became Istanbul, where Piker spent his entire childhood.

Now, the regions that were once part of the Christian world, and part of the Roman Empire — Egypt, Turkey, Syria, what is now called Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Tunisia, and what is now known as Algeria — are now Islamic. Where there were once Christian nations, where people of all faiths lived, are now Muslim, and the people of other religions who lived there have been forced out — on pain of death if they don't convert or refuse to pay an extortionate tax merely to live as a second-class citizen.

Advertisement

Perhaps you've heard of the Armenian Genocide, which occurred at the hands of the Muslim (Ottoman) Turks.

Speaking of Turks, Hasan Piker's mom's brother — Hasan's uncle — is Cenk Uygur. Uygur is a host of the popular YouTube show The Young Turks. He was born in Turkey, and his parents brought him to the U.S. when he was eight. Cenk's family lived in East Brunswick, N.J., minutes from where Cenk's sister would come years later to have that cup of chai and give birth to his nephew.

After Piker came to the U.S. to take advantage of America's universities (wonder if he got in-state tuition at Rutgers), Uncle Cenk gave him a job on his YouTube show. Uncle Cenk has been anti-American-exceptionalism as long as he's been doing his Young Turks show. If it advances American interests, Cenk is against it.

In my piece called "University Invites Terror-Loving Hasan Piker to Speak and Then The Normies Weigh In," I go through much of the muck the pre-programmed, America-hating anchor baby spews from his regular streaming show on Twitch. Among his libels are that America deserved 9/11. He says he'd like rapists to be loosed on American college campuses where they would "rape wealthy white Christian women."

If you don't think that Piker doesn't wish the death of Israel and America, then you haven't been paying attention.

Advertisement

He's alleged to have said, and it wouldn't surprise me if he had, that he wants to pull a Joe Biden and flood illegal aliens into the country so they can "f*ck your sisters and daughters" to "destroy the white race."

It's completely on-brand.

Hasan Piker's work on Twitch, his overt hatred of America, and unabashed hope to undermine the foundations of the country – once known as sedition — caused the feds in 2025 to stop Piker after a flight from Paris to Chicago for questioning. They wondered, rightly, if he was an enemy of the U.S. and an actual citizen.

Oy: University Invites Terror-Loving Hasan Piker to Speak and Then The Normies Weigh In

Piker told the U.S. customs and border officials that returning to the U.S. was his "birthright."

This week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that visas for 175,000 people in America had been revoked. Among the reasons given were these: Birth tourists, visitors cheering Charlie Kirk's assassination, and those openly involved in Iran and Cuban "influence operations."

If he weren't an anchor baby, Hasan Piker would have been kicked out by now. He'd be living it up at mom and dad's in Turkey with his harem. Instead, he's living in a nearly $3 million, five-bed, five-bath home in the city of West Hollywood, Calif., known for its openness to anything gay.

Advertisement

One more thing: In his dissent to the birthright citizenship case, Justice Alito said, "By definition, temporary visitors to this country do not choose to make a permanent home here, and their children thus cannot claim the privilege of citizenship."

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.