Iranian Media Official: No More Negotiations With Trump

Iranian media is reporting a top official’s claim that there will in fact be no more pretense at negotiations with President Donald Trump.

What has happened repeatedly over the last few months is that Trump offers the ayatollahs a generous deal, and they almost immediately come out with more extravagant threats against the “Great Satan” America, because terrorists prefer endless jihad for Allah to money. So one hopes that Trump can stop listening to jihad-loving Qatar’s advice and follow through on his original and praiseworthy plan, which was to destroy the Iranian regime entirely. Imagine how it would change the Middle East if Iran’s government were friendly to U.S., as so many of its people are.

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Majid Shakeri, who is an advisor to Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baquer “Death to America” Ghalibaf (or Qalibaf), is playing upon Americans’ fear of the conflict in Iran tanking our economy if it drags on much longer without decisive action. “One could deliver a detailed lament about the impact of war and siege on Iran's economy, and in that regard, I am more professional than most current lamenters. But war has also had significant effects on the American economy, which, with a cool head, allows Iran the possibility of controlling the timing of the war,” he argued in a post Grok translated. “There is no choice but to win the war of resilience, and Iran, rationally, has the possibility of victory.”

Shakeri is lying about wanting peace with other countries besides Israel and America, but when he refers to “de-risking the Persian Gulf,” what he means is total control of a crucial maritime trade route, so that dozens of countries have to pay tolls to and pander slavishly to Iran’s regime. “Repeating the sentence ‘You cannot fight forever’ does not bring about the war's end any faster. To end the war, you must fight,” he argued.

Ignoring the fact his people are starving and suffering, Shakeri bragged, “Why is Iran's economy more resilient than America's? Because the people of Iran know why they are fighting, while the people of America can find no reasonable justification for starting or continuing the war.” This is propaganda, as we fight because the ayatollahs have been killing Americans for 47 years. But Shakeri is designing his propaganda to hit nerves in the West.

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This is similar to June rhetoric from Tehran's Mayor Alireza Zakani, who describes the conflict this year as round one in an ongoing boxing match with America. Part of the problem that Americans have in fighting terrorists is that Islamic terrorists will continue to fight for generations, whereas Americans want it to end much sooner than that.

Then there’s a Monday report from Iranian media The Hormuz Letter about Shakeri: “Iran has flatly ruled out any future negotiations with the Trump administration, declaring it will wait out Trump's term until January 20, 2029, per an advisor to the Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf and a senior Iranian source.” It went on, “Unless Trump accepts all of Iran's conditions in the US surrender document, the Strait of Hormuz stays closed until 2029. Those demands include $300 billion in compensation, more than $100 billion in frozen assets released, lifting all sanctions, US troop withdrawal from the entire region, and accepting transit fees on every ship.” The Iranian outlet added:

BREAKING: Iran declares the Strait of Hormuz will stay closed until 2029, the end of Trump's term, unless Trump accepts all of Iran's demands, per a senior Iranian source and Majid Shakeri, advisor to Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf.



Iran's demands in the US surrender document… — The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) August 10, 2026

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Time to blow Shakeri, Ghalibaf, and their pals to kingdom come.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's young people get the education they deserve.

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