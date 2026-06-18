Tehran Mayor: War With 'Great Satan' U.S. 'Is Ongoing, Existential'

The mayor of Tehran is reaffirming that the murderous mullahs’ endless jihad against America will not be halting for any “peace deal,” no matter how favorable to them.

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Most wars throughout history end with decisive victory, and when your enemy is committed to terrorism, decisive victory is an absolute necessity. Otherwise "peace" is by definition very temporary. The Islamic regime of Iran has been at war with America for 47 years, because their ideology of bringing the Mahdi's (Islamic Messiah's) reign into being through jihad is more consuming than any material incentive we could possibly give them. Westerners have a tendency to forget that just because our foreign policy isn't based primarily on our religious beliefs, that doesn't mean the same applies to fundamentalist Muslims.

Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani: The War with the United States Is Not Over – It Is Ongoing; We Have Won the First Round but Have Not Yet Pinned Our Opponent to the Mat; Greater Triumphs Lie Ahead pic.twitter.com/xZ6X6BZ0Zt — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) June 18, 2026

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad-Baquer Ghalibaf called for global jihad and bragged about his "victory" over the U.S. after the peace deal announcement. Tehran's Mayor Alireza Zakani was even more open on June 18 about the regime's goals in an IRINN TV appearance that the Middle East Media Research Institute translated. "In a military sense, this war is existential, because the Iranian people have rejected the post-WWII world order, and the Islamic Republic has trampled upon it," he said, as usual saying "the Iranian people" when he really means the domestically unpopular regime. "The U.S. simply cannot tolerate a country serving us an inspiration and a role model for other countries that seek to block the Great Satan [i.e., America] from exerting its mischief. Hence, the struggle is existential." Don't forget some fundamentalist Muslims and Hitler were allies during WWII.

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And then Zakani revealed the reason for the regime's unending jihad. "We possess an ideology that is centered on a new Islamic civilization, which is founded on the preparation for the appearance [of the Mahdi]," Zakani said. "This vision requires a powerful Iran, which the U.S. wants to thwart. Therefore, it is entirely obvious that we are in the midst of war."

Related: Iranian Regime Executes Two Young Freedom Protesters, Launches Drones

The Iranian regime is feeling extremely triumphant, and Zakani is no exception. "The victories we have secured in this war must lead to even bigger triumphs. We are currently in the thick of it. It is as if we just finished the first round of a wrestling match," he argued. "We scored a lot of points, but we have not yet reached the ten-point technical superiority for the [referee] to lift our hand, nor have we managed to win by pinning our rival to the mat."

That doesn't much bother Zakani, who believes the jihad must simply continue until "death to America" is accomplished. He declared:

In the second round, we must catch our breath, find inspiration, and analyze our opponent's first-round tactics, so we can enter the mat for the next three minutes with a fresh strategy. Right now, we have achieved a baseline victory, but higher levels of triumphs still lie ahead. The shadow of threat must be lifted from Iran. They should never dare to threaten us again, and all the limitations imposed on us must be removed.

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Unfortunately, that seems to be happening with the new memorandum of understanding.

Someone needs to share the above video with the Trump administration. The Iranian regime is only willing to sign a deal to gain respite and rebuild with the promised billions before round two.