Trump, Congressional GOP Propose a Workaround to Save Citizenship Despite SCOTUS

President Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans believe they have a legislative solution to protect American citizenship from birth tourists and anchor babies in spite of an awful new U.S. Supreme Court decision.

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Trump posted an article from Just the News ahead of the Trump v. Barbara decision to emphasize that he wouldn’t give up fighting for the original interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment. The president posted the article called "Trump’s efforts to reverse birthright citizenship may succeed with or without SCOTUS" on Truth Social.

BREAKING: Supreme Court upholds birthright citizenship for children born in the United States even if their parents are here illegally



Justices Roberts and Barrett joined the three liberal justices. pic.twitter.com/6QbP1MHQg2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 30, 2026

Just the News explained that there is more than one proposed bill that could return U.S. citizenship standards to the original understanding of the Fourteenth Amendment, with the foremost being the Birthright Citizenship Act. This House of Representatives bill states that it would "amend section 301 of the Immigration and Nationality Act to clarify those classes of individuals born in the United States who are nationals and citizens of the United States at birth."

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Rep. Brian Babin (R-Texas) emphasized to the outlet, “American citizenship is a priceless privilege that must be protected, not exploited. We must restore integrity to our immigration system, uphold the rule of law, and protect the value of American citizenship for generations to come.”

Just the News added:

These measures would reinterpret the 14th Amendment’s “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” clause to grant citizenship at birth only to children with at least one parent who is a U.S. citizen, national, lawful permanent resident (LPR) residing in the U.S., or an LPR serving in the military.

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Sen. Eric Schmitt also issued a separate statement on X. "If we can't fix it with ordinary legislation, then we must do what the Constitution commands in moments of national crisis: We must amend the Constitution and restore American citizenship. We must again put 'We the People' first," he urged. "In the United States, sovereignty does not belong to a king or a ruling class. It belongs to the American people themselves." This is also a very excellent proposal.

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The decision that the Supreme Court issued Tuesday is crushing, especially right before America's 250th birthday. But SCOTUS has many times in its history issued heinous decisions, such as Buck v. Bell (eugenics/forced sterilization) and Dred Scott v. Sandford, which either other branches of the federal government or state governments later reversed. Each one of us should be contacting our senators and congressmen and urging them to save our republic and U.S. citizenship. Let what the great Abraham Lincoln said after the Dred Scott decision be our rallying cry: "[This] decision is erroneous. We know the court that made it has often overruled its own decisions, and we shall do what we can to have it overrule this."

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