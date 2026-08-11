A Heartbreaking Testimony of COVID Vaccine-Linked Miscarriage

Newly revealed text messages from former NIAID Director Anthony Fauci show that he and other top federal officials knew there was a serious risk the COVID-19 vaccines could cause miscarriages in pregnant women. But Fauci and Co. did not admit this to the public, encouraged pregnant women to get the shot, and even supported mandates forcing vaccination of some pregnant women.

Advertisement

NEW: Dr. Fauci was concerned in January 2021 that the second dose of the COVID shot “theoretically could be associated with miscarriage in the 1st trimester.”

@SenRandPaul and I released the texts between Anthony Fauci, Rochelle Walensky, and Vivek Murthy below.



While I’ve… pic.twitter.com/jktB1PxfPL — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 10, 2026

This despicable dishonesty and lack of transparency did cost lives, like the life of the little girl in the heart-wrenching testimony below. And since we also know now that Fauci was aware the vaccines were not effective at preventing transmission of the virus, and that they gave him an injury, his support for mandated vaccinations of pregnant women is completely inexcusable from every perspective. Of course, I am old enough to remember when doctors told pregnant women not to get any vaccinations because it was too potentially dangerous for the unborn babies. But I guess that is a matter of the past, not conducive to government overreach and pharmaceutical profits.

An X account called MAZE, which has “Proud dad” in the bio, shared the following story: “My wife is a nurse. She was pregnant during the pandemic. Her best friend is also nurse and she too was pregnant during the pandemic. She and her husband had been trying for a long time and this was their first.”

Advertisement

Read Also: America250: King George Learns Americans Have Declared Independence

When both pregnant mothers were “well into their pregnancies … the hospital that they work for started mandating full time employees get vaccinated. The hospital was pushing the vaccine so hard and the rhetoric was so crazy that they were both worried if it would even deliver their babies if they were not vaccinated. That's how scared they made people.” And of course, some hospitals did in fact refuse life-or-death care to unvaccinated patients.

The dad recalled, “My wife and I decided immediately that there was no chance she was getting vaccinated while carrying our baby. She was only a couple months from giving birth so she tried to stall. She filed for an exemption, it was denied. She used whatever PTO she had. Then she quit full time and went part time. She made it through and gave birth to our beautiful, healthy, love of my life baby boy, vaccine free.”

But the lady’s friend was not so fortunate. She “was just a couple months away from giving birth when she succumbed to the pressure to get vaccinated. She and her husband had already set up their daughter's room. They named her Penelope.”

But Penelope never got to see her room, lie in the crib, or smile at her parents. The mother “was full term when she started having stomach pains. She thought she was in labor so she went to the hospital. The doctor told her that her baby was no longer alive. They induced labor and she delivered a dead little girl. Afterwards the doctor told her that a blood clot caused the death of her baby.” Blood clots were among the most common vaccine injuries for the COVID shots.

Advertisement

It’s an irreparable loss, and only God knows how many other families experienced the same tragedy so that Fauci could play god and pharmaceutical companies could make millions. “When my wife's friend sees our son she still gets emotional because her daughter would have been the same age as him. It breaks our hearts to see her still so heartbroken. What happened during the pandemic was just pure evil,” the dad ended angrily. Fauci should go to prison.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's young people get the education they deserve.

Help us fight back against academic bias and discrimination. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.