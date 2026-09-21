9/11 Hero’s Dad Narrates New Ad Against El-Sayed and Piker

After Michigan Democrat nominee Abdul El-Sayed refused to apologize for having a campaign surrogate (Hasan Piker) who said America deserved 9/11 and was worse than al-Qaeda, a 9/11 hero’s father decided to speak up.

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Anyone who remembers or has studied the devastating al-Qaeda terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, knows the name of Todd Beamer. He was one of the heroes of Flight 93, the man who placed the famous call that ended with a prayer and the rallying cry, “Let’s roll.” The Islamic jihadi hijackers aimed to fly that plane to the U.S. Capitol, but Beamer and his fellow passengers and crew overpowered the hijackers and ultimately crashed in a field in Pennsylvania, pictured above. Beamer’s wife was pregnant at the time with their third child.

David Beamer lost his son. Lisa Beamer lost her husband. Two little boys lost a father whom their unborn sibling would never meet. Todd Beamer was a stranger to the terrorists who took over his plane. But Islamic terrorists don’t believe in the individual value of human life. They see everything in terms of groups and aim for the supremacy of Islam by any means, no matter how demonic. Now that Islamists are taking over the Democrat Party, David Beamer — a Michigan resident — is warning Americans to remember 9/11:

Flight 93 passenger Todd Beamer’s dad narrates a new ad attacking Abdul El-Sayed for campaigning with Hasan Piker, who said America deserved 9/11 and was worse than Al-Qaeda. Watch this. https://t.co/12SBvn6yw0 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 21, 2026

Related: The Priest Who Was 9/11’s First Casualty and the Heroes in the Hell

After previously asserting the U.S. deserved the 9/11 attacks that killed almost 3,000 Americans, influencer Piker went on The Axios Show this month and claimed that, of the U.S. as opposed to al-Qaeda, “Pound for pound as far as the number of deaths, yes. [Americans] have caused tremendous terror all around the world.” And El-Sayed, who has financial and personal ties to multiple terrorist groups, including Hamas, al-Qaeda, and the Muslim Brotherhood, loves Piker. Why not? They both hate America and love terrorism.

Todd Beamer and 39 other patriots sacrificed everything to save our nation’s Capitol on September 11, 2001. He’s survived by his wife, three kids, and parents. His dad, David Beamer, is right. Nobody deserved this. Let’s roll. https://t.co/aAcLIVYYEY — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) September 10, 2026

Islam never changes. But America changed. We apparently became suicidal. Perhaps everyone needs to reread Todd Beamer‘s call, the transcript of which Rudy Giuliani posted on X. It ended with Todd saying, “Four of us are going to rush the one with the bomb. Then the cockpit. A stewardess is getting boiling water. We’ll take them out. Would you pray with me? [They pray the Lord’s Prayer.] Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for thou art with me. God help me. Jesus help me. Are you guys ready? Let’s Roll.”

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All That’s Interesting explains:

For most of his life, Todd Beamer dreamt of becoming a professional baseball player. A car accident dashed those hopes, but his athletic prowess nonetheless came in handy. At age 32, he helped lead the passenger revolt aboard United Airlines Flight 93 after it was hijacked on September 11, 2001. Though Beamer tragically died that day, he likely saved countless lives.

Beamer was one of many ordinary people who became extraordinary heroes on that horrific day in 2001. And he deserves better as a legacy than a country that votes for some of the Islamists loyal to the ideology that took his life.

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