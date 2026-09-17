Dem Surrogate Hasan Piker: U.S. Worse Than Al-Qaeda

Democrat campaign surrogate Hasan Piker claimed, just in time for Constitution Day, that the United States of America, which has brought more freedom and opportunity to the world than any other nation or government in history, is worse than the mass murdering Islamic terrorist group that committed the 9/11 attacks.

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The 25th anniversary of 9/11 should inspire the Trump administration to deport Islamic invaders who openly advocate jihad and hate America like Hasan Piker and Abdul El-Sayed. Piker is not only cheapening the tragedy of the 2001 attacks on Americans but also the decades of other heinous atrocities that Osama Bin Laden’s al-Qaeda has committed and continues to commit. Did we learn nothing from 9/11? Time for deportations of everyone who openly identifies himself as a foreign jihad affiliate. Otherwise, another 9/11 could occur, just as Israel had an October 7.

(By the way, I know that Piker was born in America. He grew up in terror-sponsoring Turkey; his parents are Turkish, and it is obvious he has absolutely no loyalty to America. Frankly, he is an amazing illustration of just what is wrong with our birthright citizenship system.)

Read Also: America 250: It’s Constitution Day!

Piker went on The Axios Show and engaged in some typical Islamic moral warping, claiming that every war in U.S. history is equivalent to jihad or even worse. Asked if America were worse than al-Qaeda, Piker asserted, “Pound for pound as far as the number of deaths, yes. We have caused tremendous terror all around the world.”

BREAKING: Conman @AbdulElSayed’s running mate Hasan Piker just said that America is worse than Al-Qaeda. Abdul — enough is enough. Condemn Piker once and for all. https://t.co/RXnzWL6cwY — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) September 17, 2026

Notice how the pig smeared America as evil even while pretending he is somehow loyal to the U.S. enough to refer to Americans as “we.” He wants Americans to believe that our government is nothing but a terrorist entity, and that actual terrorist groups are noble freedom fighters. It’s an exact inversion of the truth. But then again Islam itself is an inversion. The Quran is a demonic inversion of the Bible, sharia is an inversion of natural and divine law, and Allah is an irrational and vicious inversion of the true God.

Related: State Department Sanctions Palestinian Leaders for Continuing to Spread Terror

Piker, of course, has made other outrageous comments such as claiming America deserved the Sept. 11, 2001, al-Qaeda attacks. The jihad-loving Twitch streamer was having an immature and profanity-laced argument with Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), an Iraq War veteran. “America deserved 9/11, dude. F**k it, I’m saying it,” Piker claimed.

No wonder El-Sayed, who has financial and personal ties to multiple terrorist groups, including Hamas, al-Qaeda, and the Muslim Brotherhood, loves Piker. They both hate America, love to see Americans die, and want to claim this nation for Allah.

Final words from the cockpit transcript of flight 93 on September 11 2001, as the hijackers - knowing they were about the be overpowered by heroic passengers - deliberately flew the plane into the ground, murdering everyone on board. Our political and cultural leaders responded to this set of unimaginable crimes by point blank asserting that Islam is simply a 'religion of peace', then spending 20+ years attempting to shoehorn 'islamophobia' into any discussion of this, and any other subsequent, jihadist atrocity. — Max Klinger (@MaxE2review) September 16, 2026

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Just in case you need a reminder of what al-Qaeda did on 9/11:

Never Forget. https://t.co/JnEDKavMk8 — Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao (@SECNAV) September 11, 2026

The great Abraham Lincoln once warned his fellow Americans that if our nation were to fall, it must be because we ourselves committed internal sabotage. “As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide,” he said. After years of welcoming foreigners who hate us and openly profess evil goals, while our politicians from both parties seem terrified of standing up to the reality of Islam and terrorist dictatorships, it certainly seems as if we have done just what Lincoln told us not to do.

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