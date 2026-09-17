State Department Sanctions Palestinian Leaders for Continuing to Spread Terror

The U.S. State Department has discovered — surprise, surprise — that Palestinian leadership lied brazenly and continues to break all its promises of reform. Who could have predicted that inevitable outcome?

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On September 16, the State Department issued a press release about new sanctions on the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Palestinian Authority (PA) leaders who, as usual, broke the PLO Commitments Compliance Act of 1989 (PLOCCA) and the Middle East Peace Commitments Act of 2002 (MEPCA). So at what point do we admit the Gaza Peace Plan is never going to work and Gaza shouldn’t get a cent for rebuilding? Especially since many Israeli towns still lack the resources to rebuild.

Among the moves that the State Department accuses PLO and PA leaders of making are “initiating and supporting actions at international organizations that undermine and contradict prior commitments in support of Security Council Resolution 242 and 338, taking actions to internationalize the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict including through the International Criminal Court (ICC) and International Court of Justice (ICJ), seeking to bypass negotiations through seeking unilateral recognition, and continuing to pay stipends to terrorists and to glorify acts of terrorism and terrorists in public pronouncements and school textbooks.”

This is how Palestinian Authority schools celebrated rape, torture, burning people alive, and the murder of 1100 people on Oct 7. Fourth kid out of many. Fourth school out of many. — Palestinian Media Watch (@palwatch) September 2, 2026

The State Department continued:

As a consequence of their failure to reform, contrary to their commitments to the United States, and their ongoing activities that undermine the prospects for peace, the United States will extend sanctions that deny visas to PLO members and PA officials in accordance with section 604(a)(1) of the MEPCA. The Department has maintained the standing waiver for personnel notified to the PLO Observer Mission to the United Nations as was the case in the Department’s prior determinations. It is in our national interest to impose consequences and hold the PLO and PA accountable for glorifying terrorism.

Mundhir Al-Hayek is a Fatah spokesman, and Fatah is a faction of the terrorist Palestine Liberation Organization, and closely linked to Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas. I bring this up because Al-Hayek recently described an elaborate system that the PA set up to continue its pay-for-slay payouts to terrorists and their families while pretending to the U.S. that the program stopped. Al-Hayek griped about Israel not providing more money to Gaza that the PA could use to finance jihad, and complained also about the U.S. expecting pay-for-slay to be a thing of the past. He also referred to the PA refusing to change school programs. Abbas made similar complaints earlier this year.

🚨 Released Terrorist Admits: The PA’s Pay-for-Slay terror rewards are essential for recruiting the next generation of Palestinian terrorists. Take away the terror salaries and terror will stop, says released terrorist Abu Amsha: “When we tell people or future generations that the [released] prisoner is humiliated, that he has no salary, that he has no life and nothing to live on, that means he doesn't think about the struggle (i.e., terror) and doesn't adopt the idea of the prisoner, namely, to go out to struggle, to fight, to resist, and to instill the idea [in others].” [Official PA TV, July 12, 2026] — Palestinian Media Watch (@palwatch) September 3, 2026

Read also: Ex-Muslim Exposes ‘Poison’ Now ‘Injected Into the West’

Of course the PA did not live up to its promises. That is such an obvious statement that it's insane the State Department is even bothering to make it. American politicians need to get the hell over their savior complex with Gaza and realize that the so-called Palestinians are never going to have peace with Israel. The amount of money that has flowed into Gaza over the years would’ve been enough to rebuild the most prosperous modern city many times over. Instead, the authorities used all that money to finance terrorism. That reality is not going to change.

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