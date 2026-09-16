James Talarico's Lesbian Minister Just Outed Him

For weeks, Republicans have accused Texas State Rep. James Talarico (D-50th District) of faking a rightward shift on transgender issues to win a statewide race. Now the public doesn’t have to take our word for it.

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Why? His own pastor just confirmed it.

An undercover journalist for the Daily Wire caught Rev. Babs Miller, a “minister” at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Austin, Talarico's longtime “church,” on hidden camera discussing exactly what we’ve suspected all along.

Talarico has drawn Republican criticism for his professed love for “trans children,” claiming that there are seven genders, and that "God is non-binary."

Miller knows who Talarico is, and isn’t buying his attempt to rebrand himself.

"He's getting some advice that I don't think he should be following." She predicted he'd drop the act the moment he's safely in office, telling the undercover journalist, "I can guarantee you that once he gets elected, he'll change his tune back to where he was."

That's the whole scam, according to the guy's own "minister."

When the undercover journalist suggested Talarico simply "has to play this game" to win, Miller agreed, saying, "That's what his campaign has convinced him of." She added that the Democrat Party broadly is softening its posture on transgender issues, saying "his staff is encouraging him to kind of do the same thing, just for the next 50… days."

She continued, "I think it's bad advice personally, but if it helps him win, okay…"

🚨WATCH



James Talarico's Minister admits Talarico is COVERING UP his Left-wing views to trick Texans into voting for him:



"I can guarantee you that once he gets elected, he'll change his tune back to where he was."pic.twitter.com/NzjGjC54ep — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 16, 2026

Because it’s okay to lie if it means you get elected.

Now you know why I keep putting “minister” in quotes in reference to her.

Miller has been part of the St. Andrew's community since the mid-1990s. She was ordained there in 2014 as an openly lesbian chaplain, retired shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic, and returned to the church in 2022.

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Miller wasn't the only insider caught making the same admission on hidden camera. Footage separately caught Texas Democrat Party organizer Jennifer Miranda, a manager with Texas Together and the Texas Democrat Party, describing Talarico's shift as a calculated play to reassure conservative-leaning Texans uneasy about Paxton. "I would say right now he's trying to target a wider net, which unfortunately means being more palatable to Republicans here in Texas. He really needs to win those Texans over," Miranda said.

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None of this should surprise anyone who's been paying attention. Talarico spent years pushing radical gender ideology from the legislature and the pulpit alike.

I mean seriously, were we supposed to believe it was just a coincidence that after years of having a creepy obsession with “trans kids” and being all in on radical gender ideology, he saw the light just as he was running for statewide office in Texas?

I’ve said before that Talarico’s pivot is a sign that his internal polling numbers are not as good as the public polls. Now his “minister” has confirmed he’s lying to win. If he were really ahead, this pivot wouldn’t be happening.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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