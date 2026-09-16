Nancy Mace Recommends What Many Are Too Polite to Suggest for Lindsay Clancy

When TMZ DC asked Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) about Lindsay Clancy's murder case this week, she was blunt. In fact, I think she said exactly what a lot of people have been thinking but are generally too polite to say out loud.

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Clancy, the Massachusetts mother who cruelly murdered her three children in January 2023, saw her case end this month in a mistrial and has become a hero to white liberal women everywhere — which tells you everything you need to know about white liberal women.

Clancy’s defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, spent the trial arguing that postpartum psychosis caused Clancy to do what she did, so she shouldn’t be held criminally responsible for what happened to her kids.

After the case ended in a mistrial, Reddington went on Good Morning America and asked President Trump for a pardon, even though you can’t get a federal pardon in a state murder case.

When TMZ DC’s Jacob Wasserman mentioned Reddington’s pardon request to Mace, she vented her uninhibited opinion. "Which is how retarded it is," she said. "He knows, as an attorney in the state of Massachusetts, you can't ask for a federal pardon for a state case. I mean, it doesn't take a lawyer — I’m not even a lawyer, I didn't go to law school — it doesn't take a lawyer to figure that out. It was just a publicity stunt. I think it's nasty; it's ugly."

Mace had more to say on the subject. "Her children are dead. She should be dead, too," she averred. "She should get the death penalty. It should be public. It should be a public execution."

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I don't think Wasserman could wrap his head around what she was saying, and he pushed to spell out exactly what she meant: "So when you say public execution, spell that out for me."

If he expected her to walk it back, he was very wrong.

Mace laid it out. "It could be by a firearm, it could be electric chair — I don't really care. Not an injection," she said, adding that it should stand as "a warning to women everywhere. You don't kill your kids." When Wasserman suggested that might be "a little out of bounds," Mace rejected his premise outright and doubled down. "Absolutely not," she said. "Child rapists, too — add them to the list of public executions. If people can get away with murdering children, what else can they do?"

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Nancy Mace is calling for Lindsay Clancy to be publicly executed ... telling TMZ DC's @jacob_wass the Massachusetts mom accused of killing her three children "should be dead too." pic.twitter.com/HNQ1hnjytJ — TMZ (@TMZ) September 15, 2026

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She's right.

I didn’t follow the trial much, but it was hard for me to accept that Clancy had the presence of mind to pre-plan the murders and ensure that her husband would not be home for her to pull them off, if she was supposed to be insane at the time. Before the killings, she sent her husband out to pick up dinner after going online to see exactly how much time that errand would buy her. Premeditation like that is why the insanity defense didn’t fly with me.

We’ve already seen at least one Clancy copycat, so Mace is correct that a message needs to be sent that there are actual consequences for murdering your children.

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