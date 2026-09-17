The Morning Briefing: Karen Bass Will Probably Get Her Shot at Finishing Off Los Angeles

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Klepptwyszynth was convinced that his one-pan sauerkraut/Cheetos bake would be the hit of the annual gathering of Norman Fell Fanciers.

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The City of Angels could sure use some divine intervention right now.

This isn't merely the lament of a former Californian, it's the examination of one of the most jarring cautionary tales the Democrats have provided us to show how much havoc they can wreak when left in charge for too long. It's also more disturbing but effective campaign ammunition for Republicans running for office this year.

In most of the cities that the Democrats have destroyed, they've enjoyed decades of complete control that usually go back to the early-to-mid 20th century. That's not the case with Los Angeles. Republican Richard Riordan was in the early part of the first of his two terms as mayor when I moved there in the 1990s. Heck, the state of California was on a 16-year roll of Republicans holding the governor's office then. There definitely wasn't a deep red vibe in L.A. back then, but it wasn't Detroit.

By the time I left in 2018, the Dems had been swinging their wrecking ball for 17 years and the damage was upsetting. What's happened in the eight years since I got out is heartbreaking. I haven't gone back for a while for a couple of reasons. One is that a good many of the friends I had there have also left California. The other is that some of the friends who are still there have repeatedly told me that the Los Angeles I loved no longer exists at all and that I'd be saddened by what I saw.

Aaron wrote a column on Tuesday that confirmed some of what I'd heard. L.A. is a city that he too once loved, and his article details the deterioration that he sees when he has to go back for business or family visits.

Aaron also quotes some observations made by comedian Bridget Phetasy upon her return to Los Angeles. Bridget is one of the aforementioned friends of mine who left after I did. We had dinner at a favorite sushi place of mine in West L.A. about 10 months after I'd left and neither of us could have fathomed how the leftist rot was about to be manifested.

The most destructive Democrat in Los Angeles history is also the woman who is currently in charge of the city — Mayor Karen Bass. Bass is a monumentally incompetent dullard whose only claim to fame is that she's the city's first female mayor. Her stunning lack of leadership during the Palisades Fire in early 2025 should have disqualified her from ever holding public office again. People still aren't able to rebuild the homes they lost because Bass is so terrible at her job. The stench of corruption also hangs around Bass, which Victoria wrote about yesterday.

Here's a snapshot of Karen Bass's Los Angeles, from a recent article in the Manhattan Institute's City Journal:

This is Los Angeles in 2026: the nation’s second-largest city, the center of a trillion-dollar regional economy, and an entertainment industry mecca—yet one that struggles to perform the basic functions of urban government. And the troubles extend far beyond streetlights. The city seems unable to repair its sidewalks, repave its streets, or maintain aging infrastructure. It cannot keep public parks from becoming open-air drug markets or streets from turning into homeless encampments. It cannot build enough housing for its residents or attract and retain businesses. Its most famous industry, Hollywood, is struggling. Families are leaving and school enrollment is falling.

The article goes on to note that money isn't the problem, as the L.A. "tax base includes some of the most valuable real estate in America, and its economy is larger than that of many countries." As is always the case with the Democrats, the money is never spent well. Regarding the struggles of Hollywood, here's something that was shared in a post by my Twitchy colleague Grateful Calvin:

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Paramount to leave California, according to the L.A. Mayor's office and the California Attorney General's office.



What we know: https://t.co/X3Qv5CAVDL pic.twitter.com/1vWZS5AXVb — TMZ (@TMZ) September 16, 2026

The Paramount Studios lot in Hollywood is one of the enduring icons of the movie industry. It is showbiz. And it's sick of Los Angeles.

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L.A. is really out of options. As Aaron wrote, voters' choices in the mayoral election are Bass, or Nithya Raman, who is yet another darling of the Democratic Socialists of America. That's right, Bass is the establishment "socialist lite" option for 2026. How the city exits its doom spiral with either of those women in charge is impossible for a sane person to see. At present, Bass leads in all of the polling.

Republican candidates throughout the nation can — and should — point to Los Angeles and tell voters, "This is what happens when the Democrats are allowed to govern unchecked." They turn glamour into squalor and ruin everything they touch.

And they enjoy it.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

Gretchen R. will get things going for us today:

It is good to see that the Bandersnatchery has been addressed. Now, can we expect progress on the Pobble's podiatric issues? Anyway, thanks for the references. I've found that kids today are not being taught whimsical lit. That's sad.

All the world could use a lot more whimsy, in my less-than-humble opinion. I'm convinced that public school kids are only taught how to seek grievances out in the world, so nothing fun for them in the way of literature.

Leon B. writes:

Stephen, I have been a MB fan and recipient for many years now and am grateful for it. Thank you. Regarding the Mike Rogers article: Excellent! My favorite part:"Actions like the one that the Rogers camp has taken here give me hope that President Trump's toughness is becoming an integral part of the Republican Party's modus operandi and will be part of his legacy, rather than merely a fond memory once he is back in private life. For far, far too long, the GOP has rolled over for every unfair advantage that the Democrats try to gain. We all know that gaining various and sundry unfair advantages is the one thing that the Democrats still do very well." I couldn't agree more. Thanks again.

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That was a long favorite part, but I'm glad you enjoyed it! That, dear readers, is how you make a splash in the Mailbag. Also, I do think that President Trump's grit is going to stick with the GOP for a while.

Here's a note from Dave S:

Mr Kruiser, Does “Beer Pong Etiquette,” mean not letting it devolve into a wet t-shirt contest??? I too am glad to see Republican candidates get spines and refuse to subject themselves to debates moderated by dem hacks from the Candy Crowley school of debate fact checking. For too long many have thought they could handle the hostile presenters and their questions. But even with hard nosed debaters like Pres. Trump and JD. that can swat them down, the lefty partisans will claim their side came out on top. And the negative messaging has been put in front of the undecideds, which some are probably going to accept. I wonder if many of these moderators really believe what they are pushing? Or if they know a lot of the dem candidates are platitude repeating robots a bit short on the stick when it comes to generating a coherent rebuttal.

Beer pong etiquette encourages wet t-shirt contests. The leftist debate moderators are all-in on the nonsense they belch up in these affairs. I think that they've been lying to themselves for so long that they believe even the most outlandish garbage that they peddle.

Friend of the Briefing Sheryl V-R will wrap things up for us today:

I am stoked at the idea of Friend of the Briefing merchandise. As a sub-head, I humbly suggest "IYKYK". I anticipate airport and other encounters where two FOBs exchange chin lifts when their gear is spotted, possibly high fives and adult beverages. And don't forget the SUGA sub line! Wishing you well with a hint of fall

This is a public, but still semi-secret society that needs to happen. The annual multi-kegger at a location we're sworn to secrecy about is going to be LIT. Oh, I'm the one guy who can't stand Fall.

Thanks everyone, big finish to the week tomorrow! I hope.

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This has one of my all-time fave Carnac lines. "Evert, Austin, and Goolagong..."

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

09/16/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: Univision

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: CQ Roll Call

Secondary Print: Axios

Radio: NPR

New Media: Semafor



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT receives his Intelligence Briefing

The White House

Closed Press



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press

5:00 PM THE PRESIDENT signs Executive Orders

Oval Office

Closed Press



6:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Tele-Rally

Oval Office

Closed Press

7:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Rose Garden Dinner

Rose Garden

White House Press Pool Oval OfficeClosed PressOval OfficeClosed Press TV Corr & Crew: FOXSecondary TV Corr: UnivisionPhotos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, GettyPrint: CQ Roll CallSecondary Print: AxiosRadio: NPRNew Media: SemaforThe White HouseClosed PressThe White HouseClosed PressOval OfficeClosed Press

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