Faith All Over the Place, Episode 40: Navigating Faith Crises With Ashley McCully

On this very special episode of Faith All Over the Place, my friend, colleague, and partner in podcasting excellence, Stephen Kruiser, and I engaged in a live counseling session with our monthly guest, Ashley McCully. Okay, not really, but sort of.

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Ashley is dealing with a faith crisis, which is a serious matter, but that didn’t prevent us from laughing and enjoying our conversation. To recap Ashley’s story, she converted to Catholicism from a non-denominational background. For the last few months, she’s been dealing with a faith crisis, and she wanted to talk about it here on the podcast.

Ashley said that a faith crisis like hers starts small and snowballs like an avalanche as it gains momentum. Kruiser and I encouraged her to keep practicing the spiritual disciplines — whether they be the more specifically Catholic ones or the practices that are universal to all Christians, such as reading God’s Word, praying, and staying tied into Christian community.

I related the story from Mark 9 of the man who came to Jesus to heal his son of a severe case of possession by an unclean spirit. The spirit would cause the boy to convulse, foam at the mouth, and throw himself into fire and water. The father had gone to Jesus’ disciples, but they couldn’t heal him. Jesus was the man’s last resort.

Mark writes, “And Jesus said to him, ‘“If you can!” All things are possible for one who believes.’ Immediately the father of the child cried out and said, ‘I believe; help my unbelief!’” (Mark 9:23-24, ESV)

We can be like that father sometimes, can’t we?

Ashley said that she’s had some conversations with Jesus, and I suggested that she pray to know what lessons God has for her in this season. Times like this are always for His glory.

Ashley related how some people she talks to want to “fix” the situation, while others remind her that she’s not alone. We talked about how Job’s friends were like the “fixers.” We also discussed how we can frame these struggles not as punishment from God but as discipline.

(The verse I couldn’t recall the reference to was “For the Lord disciplines the one he loves, and chastises every son whom he receives.” That’s Hebrews 12:6, in which the author quotes Proverbs 3:11-12.)

Naturally, we didn’t resolve everything in the span of an episode, and that’s because life isn’t like an ’80s sitcom with neat resolution. You’ll have to listen to hear what Kruiser compares life to.

Pray for Ashley. We believe that God will bring her out of this crisis, but in the meantime, she could use our intercession before the Lord.

Previously on: Faith All Over the Place, Episode 39: From Islam to Christianity With Abdu Murray

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