Here's the Big Reason Why Data Center Derangement Syndrome Has Just Taken Center Stage for Democrats

There's an election coming up in November, in case you haven't heard, and Democrats have been flailing around trying to find something to run on besides transing your kids, cheerleading a triple-murdering mom, complaining about California-level gas prices when that's what they wanted, and bellyaching about Donald Trump trying to save us from despotic Maoists draped in Iranian thobes who routinely kill Americans.

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It's a tough gig being a Democrat right now.

Enter the anti-AI information op that we're seeing play out before us.

Granted, for a while, the Beltway, especially Virginia, has been the scene of much grumbling about locating data centers near populated areas. Not all of the efforts have been organic.

Tech companies have been trying to provide the AI compute generation to power the government and its attendant subsidiary defense contractors. People are understandably bent over efforts to locate these multiple-acre centers near neighborhoods. My colleague Charlie Martin has written an excellent article about the truth and lies being told about data centers in Data Center Joe Friday: Just The Facts (Part Two) — Cooling, Water, Power, Land. Read this.

But now the war over AI, symbolized lately by data center placement, has become a full-on political information op run by Democrats and their NGOs, some of which are funded by Neville Roy Singham from his perch in Shanghai.

It's completely understandable why Singham, a wealthy American tech consultant, Marxist, and anti-Western thinker, who spent years working as a consultant for China's telecom surveillance company Huawei, wants China to win the AI race. If China wins the AI race, its imprimatur and values will be embedded in the foundational underpinnings of AI. His values match the commies'. He hates America, and so do the Chi Coms.

And after the "we're all going to die" tweet by a guy who had a cup of coffee at Anthropic and who also runs an anti-AI NGO triggered the latest spasm of concern, in cahoots, apparently, with the Wall Street Journal. The Democrats have fallen in line.

Especially since the operation was blessed by the man who triggered the Russia! Russia! Russia! operation himself, Barack Hussein Obama.

At a fundraiser late last week, Obama told fellow Democrats to make AI the top issue of the midterm elections.

His comments got leaked to the press, who dutifully amplified his concerns and provided direct quotes telling Rep. Hakeem Jeffries that, "Once you are speaker, I would strongly urge that the Democrats put together a framework for a very public conversation [AI].”

He urged his fellow Democrats to take control of the AI business because, "This is something that is moving very fast in private hands, and if we don’t get on top of it, I think can be dangerous.”

He added that if government takes control, "if we do get on top of it," he believes it will be "beneficial" because "I genuinely think it’s going to accelerate, for example, drug development in ways that can help us cure diseases. I do think that this can help us figure out pathways for a clean energy future.”

Cui bono? Democrats. For power. Just as they did when all the Obama-ites slipped into high-level tech positions at Facebook, Twitter, Netflix, etc., after his administration, and we ended with censorious scolds monitoring speech. No thanks.

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While President Donald Trump is all-in on winning the AI race with private brains working the problem, the Democrats want a Joe Biden approach to AI, which is tantamount to government control of AI.

In fact, Obama has had a hand in getting his old spokesman in his White House days, Jay Carney, to be the point man between "between leaders in the artificial intelligence sector and Democrats."

Get it yet?

So, we need to use this time to structure a more open, public and democratic conversation about AI. Building on the statements that the frontier companies have already made, some leaders in the space announced they’re launching what they call Project Blueprint to help tech… https://t.co/pUAxgXXe23 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 14, 2026

Founder and CEO of Altimeter Capital, which has stakes in AI companies, Brad Gerstner told Fox News's Laura Ingraham during her Ingraham Angle program Tuesday that the industry is already talking about ways to keep a governor, but not the government jackboot, on AI labs.

Nobody's saying be irresponsible, YOLO our way into AI, do anything you want. In fact, David Sacks [AI Czar] came out — like the president, like Jensen Huang — and said if you see things that are irresponsible or scary or threatening the you, the two leading labs, can self regulate. Maybe independent monitors aren't such a bad idea. Elon thinks it should be peer reviewed between the different companies.

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Like so many other information operations we've been subjected to over the years by the Democrats, there's a lot of innuendo and little to no data revealed to support the allegations. As Sacks said on a recent edition of the All In podcast, where's the evidence that we're all going to die soon?

This is something that was teed up. He's clearly working with these doomer groups.They're going for maximum amplification. And again, he's been called a whistleblower, but what have you blown the whistle on? You know, where's the evidence? Where's the data? We'd love to see what you saw inside of Anthropic if somehow there's a problem there, but you won't tell us what that is. And in most whistleblower cases, you get the company pushing back. They say, 'Well, no, it's not true.' Or, you know, they want to refute what he's saying. In this case, they're amplifying it themselves.

And why would Anthropic, which is readying an IPO, be amplifying the message itself?

We've seen it before. They want to get Democrat protection, pull up the ladder on other AI companies, and write the rules themselves so that they're the only ones who can qualify. My colleague Stephen Green has another take on this in The AI 'Pause' Might Not Be What You Think It Is.

Imagine an internet that DARPA still fully controlled.

Gerstner gets the last word here, and it's one to contemplate when you think about the stakes involved.

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Remember, a small number of nuclear activists shut down nuclear energy in this country. We unilaterally disarmed. China is building a hundred fission reactors. We shut down 67 fission reactors. Remember that it's clean, abundant, cheaper electricity that is the primitive to AI. And now we're behind because we allowed ourselves to be scared out of what we should have continued to invest in. That is my biggest concern with respect to AI.

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