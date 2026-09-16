Congress Finally Finds Something Unanimous: Leon Black Needs to Answer

Washington finally found something Republicans and Democrats could agree on.

The House Oversight Committee voted 41-0 Tuesday to recommend holding billionaire Leon Black in contempt of Congress.

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On Wednesday, the full House approved the contempt resolution by unanimous consent, meaning not one member objected.

“No one is above the law. Leon Black defied two subpoenas, and the U.S. House of Representatives acted swiftly to find him in contempt of Congress. We will continue to seek transparency for the American people and justice for survivors in our investigation of the federal government’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell criminal cases.” Background: The House Oversight Committee is investigating how the federal government for decades failed survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s crimes and how Mr. Epstein sought to curry favor with influential individuals to avoid scrutiny. Leon Black had an extensive personal and financial relationship with Jeffrey Epstein spanning decades and paid him at least $158 million after Epstein became a registered sex offender.

In an Epstein investigation, that kind of agreement should get our attention.

Black isn't being accused by Congress of participating in Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking crimes. He has denied sexual misconduct and denied knowing the extent of Epstein's criminal conduct, and an independent investigation commissioned by Apollo Global Management found no evidence that Black participated in Epstein's crimes.

Those facts belong here.

So does another one.

Black paid Epstein $158 million from 2012 through 2017, years after Epstein's 2008 conviction made him a registered sex offender. The payments covered tax matters, estate planning, artwork, aircraft, yachts, philanthropy, and other financial services.

Congress understandably wants to know more about a financial relationship involving that much money and a man whose crimes eventually exposed one of the ugliest networks of exploitation in recent memory.

Black voluntarily appeared for a transcribed interview with the Oversight Committee in June. Trouble began when questions turned to nondisclosure agreements. Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) then issued two subpoenas, one requiring Black to return for a deposition and another demanding relevant NDAs.

The committee says Black later failed to appear for a rescheduled Sept. 3 deposition and withheld documents it had subpoenaed. Black instead sued Comer and the committee.

His attorneys say he has cooperated and produced the only relevant confidentiality agreement. They argue that other private agreements have nothing to do with Epstein and could expose sensitive information involving women unconnected to the investigations.

That dispute can be fought in court.

Ignoring a congressional subpoena is another matter.

Congress has spent years telling Americans it wants transparency about Epstein, his associates, the government's failures, and the powerful people who moved through his world. If lawmakers mean it, they can't decide subpoenas are optional whenever the recipient has enough money to hire an army of attorneys.

Leon Black was subpoenaed to testify and turn over NDAs as part of our Epstein investigation. He refused to comply.@RepJamesComer: “No one is above the law. Mr. Black will be treated the same as anyone else in this investigation, and his actions have consequences.” pic.twitter.com/goDPqqRTt1 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) September 15, 2026

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Black may have perfectly legitimate explanations for every dollar he paid Epstein. He may also be correct that some of the documents Congress wants are irrelevant.

Let him make that case.

But $158 million paid to Jeffrey Epstein after his criminal conviction creates questions that aren't unreasonable, especially when Congress is examining how Epstein maintained relationships with wealthy and influential people for years after everyone should've known exactly who he was.

The contempt referral now goes to the Justice Department, which will decide whether prosecution is appropriate.

For once, the remarkable part isn't that Washington is fighting over Epstein.

It's that Republicans and Democrats looked at Leon Black's response to congressional subpoenas and reached the same conclusion.

He still has questions to answer.

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