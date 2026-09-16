Whiskey Wednesday: It’s Never Too Early for a Bourbon Advent Calendar

Okay, it might sound weird talking about Advent calendars in mid-September, but hear me out. I’ve always enjoyed a good Advent calendar. I’ve gotten some good ones at Aldi in recent years, including a cheese Advent calendar and an Irish cream Advent calendar.

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Y’all may remember that, for my birthday last year, my brother curated a bourbon Advent calendar for me from his vast collection. It was a thoughtful treat that I’ll never forget.

Here they are (for our VIPs): Whiskey Wednesday: My Bourbon Advent Calendar, Part 1

Whiskey Wednesday: My Bourbon Advent Calendar, Part 2

Whiskey Wednesday: My Bourbon Advent Calendar, Part 3

Whiskey Wednesday: My Bourbon Advent Calendar, Part 4

Whiskey Wednesday: My Bourbon Advent Calendar, Part 5

Not all of us are blessed enough to have a brother with a kick-butt bourbon collection, and who knows if he’ll ever share that much with me again? So when I received a press release about Give Them Beer’s line of 2026 Advent calendars with the offer of one for review, I couldn’t resist signing up for the bourbon one. Full disclosure: I received this complimentary calendar in exchange for this review.

“The Bourbon Advent Calendar is a 12-day Christmas countdown built for bourbon lovers who want something better than the usual bottle,” notes the Give Them Beer product site. “Behind each numbered door is a different bourbon mini, with a lineup that brings together trusted names, small-batch favorites, and bottles worth discovering. It is an easy gift to give, a fun one to open, and a better way to count down to Christmas, one pour at a time.”

At $99 plus shipping, this Bourbon Advent Calendar is a terrific value. I’ve seen way too many bourbon- or whiskey-related Advent calendars price them out of feasibility, so one that’s great for somebody on a budget is welcome.

When the calendar arrived, I was eager to dig in. An Advent calendar in September is a weird experience, but bourbon is wonderful all year long. The card that accompanied the box promised “classic pours, familiar favorites, and new discoveries.” Picture the box in the featured image filled with miniature bottles of bourbon treats.

As hard as it was to resist the temptation to spoil the selection in the box, I decided not to reveal exactly what the 12 bottles were — you have to experience it for yourself! I went into it expecting less of a bourbon adventure and more of a mix of recognizable brands with a couple of surprises mixed in, and this calendar delivered. The varieties in the box were an appealing selection of stalwarts, “Oh, I forgot about this" brands, offerings from familiar brands that I hadn’t experienced before, and a couple of new surprises.

Side note: For those of you keeping score at home, the 12 bottles offered me eight familiar comfort favorites, one brand I had forgotten about, one variety of a familiar brand that I hadn't had before, and two brands that I tried for the first time. That's quite a decent haul.

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All in all, I enjoyed the Bourbon Advent Calendar thoroughly. It’s a terrific choice for anybody who appreciates a sampler of great bourbon brands; it’s even better for a bourbon aficionado who may stick to one or two brands and doesn’t spread his or her wings any further. It’s also really good for enjoying yourself.

Check out the line of Advent calendars from Give Them Beer here — including calendars for fans of beer, wine, liquor, and even food. You’ll need to preorder quickly because they sell out soon, but trust me: You won’t regret ordering.

Normally, Whiskey Wednesday is for VIP members only, but this week I’m giving everyone a free taste. If you enjoyed this column, imagine it as the sample pour — and PJ Media VIP as the bottle you’ll want to take home.

Become a PJ Media VIP member today and get my regular Whiskey Wednesday columns, plus exclusive commentary and analysis you won’t find on the free side. Use promo code FIGHT for 60% off. That’s a deal worth raising a glass to.